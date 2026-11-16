The Brief Federal prosecutors arrested former Honduran Consul General Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez and three co-conspirators in Atlanta for an alleged $375,000 bribery scheme. The suspects allegedly demanded cash bribes from a Tennessee transportation company to grant Honduran citizens access to routine consulate appointments. This case marks the first-ever criminal prosecution brought under the U.S. Foreign Extortion Prevention Act, federal officials announced Monday.



Federal authorities arrested a former Honduran Consul General in Atlanta and three alleged accomplices Sunday on charges they ran a multi-year extortion and money laundering scheme that netted over $375,000 in cash bribes for access to government services.

Atlanta consulate bribery scheme

What we know:

Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez, 72, served as the Consul General at the Honduran Consulate in Atlanta from July 2022 through March, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Federal prosecutors allege that starting in July 2023, she began demanding cash bribes from a Tennessee-based transportation company for every client seeking passports, travel documents, notary services or civil records.

Prior to Serrano's appointment, the company—identified in court records as Consular Services Company #1—was not required to pay to schedule online appointments for its clients. Under the alleged scheme, the company charged clients roughly $300 each to cover interstate transportation and the demanded bribes, federal court documents state.

Serrano allegedly enlisted consulate security guard Consulate Employee #1 and staff member Mario Antonio Castellanos Velazquez, 63, of Atlanta, to collect the cash payments from the company's owner and an employee. The cash was then handed over to Serrano's two adult sons, Luis Euceda Serrano, 39, and Angel Euceda Serrano, 42, who allegedly laundered the money by making incremental bank and ATM deposits between $100 and $6,000 into their personal accounts.

Federal extortion charges filed

The backstory:

On Sept. 1, a federal grand jury in Atlanta indicted Serrano, a resident of Suwanee, Georgia, on charges of demanding bribes, conspiring to demand bribes and conspiring to launder money. FBI agents arrested her Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and she was arraigned Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Regina D. Cannon.

Castellanos, Luis Euceda and Angel Euceda were also arrested Sunday on a separate criminal complaint charging them with conspiring to demand bribes, according to the Department of Justice. Following their initial court appearances Monday, Judge Cannon ordered all four defendants detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending further proceedings.

Secret meetings and paranoia

By the numbers:

$375,000+: Total amount in cash bribes Serrano allegedly collected over the course of the scheme from July 2023 through March.

15: Maximum number of daily consulate appointments Serrano allegedly allowed the transportation company to book to avoid detection.

$4,900: Largest single cash bribe delivery documented in federal court records, handed to Serrano on Oct. 19, 2024.

Court documents reveal Serrano grew increasingly paranoid about getting caught, using encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to track appointments and coordinate cash handoffs. During an Oct. 9, 2023, meeting at her home with her sons and the security guard, Serrano allegedly warned them in Spanish to keep a low profile.

"[T]here might be cameras. I'm scared, please be careful. . . . I want to check under my desk because that's where they put the microphones. . . . [T]omorrow cover up the vents for me because I have my doubts – I think there are cameras there. And they can see you right there where you're handing me that list. . . ." Serrano said during the recorded meeting, according to the indictment.

Historic federal corruption case

What they're saying:

This prosecution is the first brought under the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act, which Congress enacted on July 30, 2024, to criminalize the demand side of foreign bribery inside the United States.

"Foreign diplomats operating in our country may not exploit their power to extort bribes from innocent people," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Serrano allegedly did just that, stuffing her pockets with hundreds of thousands of dollars laundered by her sons. My office will vigorously prosecute any bribery occurring in our district, no matter how highly placed the criminal is."

"Today’s charges, the first ever brought under the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act, make clear that the Department will not let foreign officials off the hook when they abuse their positions to extort businesses," said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division. "Companies should be able to play by the rules and compete based on the strength of their products and services, not based on extortion or their willingness to pay off corrupt officials. By passing this Act, Congress provided a critical enforcement tool to protect American interests, and the Criminal Division will pursue appropriate cases just like this one."

"The arrest of a former Honduran Consul General for allegedly exploiting her diplomatic position to extort bribes from the very people she was entrusted to serve marks a significant moment in the fight against foreign corruption," said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "This first-ever prosecution under the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act demonstrates that no one is above the law, and the FBI will pursue those who use positions of public trust to exploit others, regardless of their title or influence."

Case questions

What we don't know:

Federal prosecutors have not publicly named the Tennessee-based transportation company, its owner or the employee who paid the alleged bribes, referring to them in court filings only as Consular Services Company #1, Individual #1 and Individual #2. Officials also have not stated whether any representatives of that company or Consulate Employee #1—a Mexican citizen who worked at the consulate until January 2025—will face criminal charges.

Next court proceedings

What's next:

All four defendants remain in federal custody awaiting their next court hearings in the Northern District of Georgia. Prosecutors noted in the indictment that the government is seeking the forfeiture of any property or money traceable to the alleged bribery and money laundering offenses.