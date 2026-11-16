The Brief A motorcycle rider faces 15 total charges in Coweta County after a high-speed police chase ended when deputies boxed him in. Deputies say James Hand sped away at over 90 mph during an August traffic stop for an obstructed tag after giving a false name. Following his arrest in late October, Hand picked up five additional charges on top of the 10 counts he already faced.



James Hand is facing 15 charges in Coweta County after leading deputies on a high-speed motorcycle chase last August and getting arrested in late October.

Coweta County motorcycle chase

What we know:

The pursuit began last August when a deputy pulled Hand over for having an obstructed tag, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say things escalated when the deputy ran the name Hand provided and discovered it did not come back to a real person.

Body camera video captured the tense confrontation before Hand took off. "I'm going to ask you one more time, step out for me, or you will be arrested for giving me a false name on the day of the birth," the deputy warned in the footage.

Hand denied lying to the officer before revving his bike. "I ain't giving you no false name, sir," Hand said in the video, later adding, "All right, you ain't doing this. Turn it off."

Deputies say Hand sped away at over 90 mph, running red lights and passing cars in the turn lanes. Officers eventually boxed him in to slow him down and take him into custody.

Hospital transport and warrants

The backstory:

Following the August chase, emergency crews took Hand to a hospital. Once deputies learned his real name, they filed warrants to arrest him later.

Authorities eventually caught up with Hand and arrested him in late October. That arrest resulted in five new criminal counts, bringing his total to 15.

Criminal charges against Hand

By the numbers:

Deputies say Hand initially faced 10 charges from the August incident:

Marijuana less than an ounce

False name

Obstruction

Felony fleeing

Reckless driving

Speeding

Running a red light

No insurance

Defective tires

Suspended license

Following his October arrest, Hand picked up five additional charges:

Possession of narcotics

False name

Obstruction

Driving while unlicensed

No taillights

Remaining questions in case

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the exact dates of the August pursuit or Hand's late October arrest. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office also has not shared the specific location where the traffic stop began, which hospital treated Hand, or details regarding his court dates and bond status.