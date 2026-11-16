How an obstructed tag led to a 90 mph pursuit in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - James Hand is facing 15 charges in Coweta County after leading deputies on a high-speed motorcycle chase last August and getting arrested in late October.
Coweta County motorcycle chase
What we know:
The pursuit began last August when a deputy pulled Hand over for having an obstructed tag, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say things escalated when the deputy ran the name Hand provided and discovered it did not come back to a real person.
Body camera video captured the tense confrontation before Hand took off. "I'm going to ask you one more time, step out for me, or you will be arrested for giving me a false name on the day of the birth," the deputy warned in the footage.
Hand denied lying to the officer before revving his bike. "I ain't giving you no false name, sir," Hand said in the video, later adding, "All right, you ain't doing this. Turn it off."
Deputies say Hand sped away at over 90 mph, running red lights and passing cars in the turn lanes. Officers eventually boxed him in to slow him down and take him into custody.
Hospital transport and warrants
The backstory:
Following the August chase, emergency crews took Hand to a hospital. Once deputies learned his real name, they filed warrants to arrest him later.
Authorities eventually caught up with Hand and arrested him in late October. That arrest resulted in five new criminal counts, bringing his total to 15.
Criminal charges against Hand
By the numbers:
Deputies say Hand initially faced 10 charges from the August incident:
- Marijuana less than an ounce
- False name
- Obstruction
- Felony fleeing
- Reckless driving
- Speeding
- Running a red light
- No insurance
- Defective tires
- Suspended license
Following his October arrest, Hand picked up five additional charges:
- Possession of narcotics
- False name
- Obstruction
- Driving while unlicensed
- No taillights
Remaining questions in case
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the exact dates of the August pursuit or Hand's late October arrest. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office also has not shared the specific location where the traffic stop began, which hospital treated Hand, or details regarding his court dates and bond status.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 Atlanta's Doug Evans, who has been following the case for months, as well as body camera footage and statements from Cpl. Jacob Herbert of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.