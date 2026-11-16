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The Brief Deputies captured Aaron Dale Patterson at a Warner Robins hotel on Thursday following a monthlong Union County kidnapping and aggravated assault investigation. The 38-year-old faces multiple felony charges across Union, Towns and Houston counties, including kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threats. Sheriff Dyer warned that investigators are actively pursuing criminal charges against anyone who helped Patterson evade law enforcement.



A monthlong search across Georgia ended at a Warner Robins hotel on Thursday when authorities captured a 38-year-old man wanted in connection with a Union County kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Union County kidnapping investigation

What we know:

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office launched a monthlong investigation into the kidnapping and aggravated assault of a woman in Union County. Investigators received information that the suspect, Aaron Dale Patterson, was in Warner Robins, Georgia, prompting them to reach out to the U.S. Marshals Service for assistance.

Authorities tracked Patterson to a hotel in Warner Robins, where he was taken into custody on Thursday. Following the arrest, deputies transported Patterson to the Union County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the woman involved or the specific date the alleged assault occurred. Authorities also did not name the specific hotel in Warner Robins where Patterson was located, and the Warner Robins Police Department has not yet announced what specific charges it plans to file against him.

Multi-county felony charges

By the numbers:

Patterson faces a growing list of criminal charges spanning multiple Georgia jurisdictions:

Union County: Kidnapping, false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated assault, battery and felony probation violation.

Towns County: Wanted for a probation violation.

Houston County: The Perry Police Department is looking into charges for kidnapping, three counts of felony terrorist threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Warner Robins: The Warner Robins Police Department is also anticipating additional charges, though they were not known at the time of the release.

Warning for potential accomplices

What they're saying:

Union County Sheriff Dyer made it clear that the Sheriff’s Office will pursue criminal charges against anyone who aided or abetted Patterson during the investigation. Investigators are actively looking into evidence against individuals who may have helped Patterson elude law enforcement, and anyone found to have assisted him will be charged, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, the Warner Robins Police Department and the Perry Police Department for their help, along with everyone who provided tips or information during the investigation. Patterson is presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.