The Brief A Haralson County gang member was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after shooting his cousin’s dog and illegally having guns. Federal prosecutors say Daniel Wesley Blackmon, Jr., 35, of Temple, Georgia, has a 16-year criminal record involving violent assaults and drug offenses. Deputies caught Blackmon hiding in the woods in Bremen after ballistics linked his gun to the Temple dog shooting.



A 35-year-old Temple man and validated Ghostface Gangsters member will spend eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally having firearms on three separate occasions, including when he shot his cousin’s dog.

Haralson County federal prison sentence

What we know:

Chief U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May sentenced Daniel Wesley Blackmon, Jr., on Monday to eight years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Blackmon previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on June 11 and two additional counts on July 30.

Because the case was prosecuted in federal court, Blackmon will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole, U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said.

Temple and Bremen gun arrests

Timeline:

The federal charges stem from multiple incidents across Haralson County in 2025, according to court records and prosecutors.

On March 19, 2025, Blackmon shot his cousin’s dog in Temple, leaving the animal so badly hurt it could barely walk, prosecutors said. Four days later, on March 23, 2025, Haralson County deputies responded to another Temple location where medics were treating Blackmon for an apparently accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies searched Blackmon’s vehicle and found two guns, with ballistics testing later matching one of them to the March 19 shooting, officials said. Months later, on Aug. 28, 2025, deputies responded to a Bremen homeowner’s report of a suspicious vehicle and found Blackmon crouching in the wood line near his pickup truck, where they seized a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.

Ghostface Gangsters violent criminal history

The backstory:

Federal officials said Blackmon is a validated member of the Ghostface Gangsters street gang with eight prior state felony convictions between 2010 and 2024. Those convictions included threatening to kill one victim, hitting another with his car and speeding down the wrong side of the road to evade police after beating someone with a metal baseball bat.

That bat attack fractured the victim’s skull, broke both eye sockets and required more than 40 staples in the victim’s head, according to prosecutors. His past record also includes drug possession and manufacturing offenses, along with a previous conviction for having a gun as a convicted felon.

Federal and local officials react

What they're saying:

"Over 15 years, this drug-addicted, violent, recidivist gang member left a trail of blood in his wake," Hertzberg said. "Eight prior felony convictions in the state court system resulted in overlapping terms of probation that failed to deter him from illegally possessing and using firearms. Because we prosecuted him in federal court, Blackmon is and will remain behind bars, unable to terrorize our community while serving a significant prison sentence without the possibility of parole."

"Blackmon’s repeated possession of firearms despite his felony convictions threatened public safety," said Ryan Todd, assistant special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Atlanta Field Division. "ATF’s NIBIN analysis connected one of the firearms to a prior shooting, and our partnership with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office was critical to this successful prosecution."

"This federal case involves a known convicted felon that continues to not only have firearms illegally but also commit crimes locally that include the use of an illegal firearm in cases that range from Animal Cruelty to Violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act," Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. "We are grateful to our Federal Partners for helping us investigate and prosecute this offender. I would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the United States Attorney’s Office for their hard work and dedication to bring this repeat offender to justice. These partnerships help us in our work to make Haralson County safer for our citizens."

Case details

What we don't know:

Prosecutors have not released the current medical condition of the cousin’s dog that was shot in Temple. Officials also have not specified which federal prison facility Blackmon will be sent to or when he will be transferred into federal custody.

Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative

Big picture view:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case together.

Prosecutors noted the case falls under Project Safe Neighborhoods and Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative aimed at eliminating cartels and transnational criminal organizations, repelling illegal immigration and protecting communities from violent crime.