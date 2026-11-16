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The Brief Two people escaped with only minor injuries after an airplane crashed on Highway 53 West near Woodstock Church of Jasper in Pickens County. Deputies from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and notified federal aviation investigators about the incident. Authorities have not yet released the cause of the crash or the identities of the two people aboard the aircraft.



A small plane went down on a major roadway near a local church in Pickens County, leaving both people on board with minor injuries.

What we know:

Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to an airplane crash on Highway 53 West near Woodstock Church of Jasper, according to the sheriff's office.

Two people were inside the aircraft at the time of the crash, and both sustained only minor injuries, deputies said.

Officials also notified the Federal Aviation Administration about the incident.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A small plane crashed in Jasper on November 16, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the plane to crash or whether anyone on the ground was injured.

Officials also have not released the identities of the two occupants, the type of aircraft involved or the exact time the crash occurred.