DA rejects state's findings against officer in fatal donkey shooting

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The Brief A Georgia district attorney declined to file criminal charges against Cedartown Police Officer Trenton Garner in the fatal shooting of a miniature donkey in Rockmart. Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jaeson Smith ruled Garner acted reasonably to protect fellow officers during an Aug. 30 search for a missing child. The decision overrides an earlier state agriculture department report that recommended felony animal cruelty and oath violation charges against the officer.



Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jaeson Smith rejected state agriculture department findings and cleared Cedartown Police Officer Trenton Garner of criminal charges in the Aug. 30 fatal shooting of a miniature donkey in Rockmart during a nighttime search for a missing 12-year-old girl.

What we know:

In a 12-page report released Nov. 2, Smith ruled Garner acted reasonably to protect fellow officers from an imminent attack, directly contradicting a September probable cause report that had recommended felony charges.

Garner, off-duty Polk County Officer Caleb Thomasson and Haralson County K-9 Deputy Seth Entrekin were using a bloodhound to search for the potentially suicidal girl around 12:10 a.m. in a fenced 22-acre pasture on Grady Road, according to investigative files and the district attorney's review.

When the 150-pound donkey named HeeHaw ran down a hill toward them in the dark, Entrekin retreated with his K-9 while Thomasson backed up 21 steps and arced his Taser to deter the animal, officers told investigators.

Garner fired a single fatal round from his 9mm handgun when the donkey closed within arm's length, or about 4 feet, of Thomasson to keep him from being bitten, knocked down or trampled.

A Rockmart firefighter operating a thermal-imaging drone overhead corroborated that a heat signature charged the officers at a high rate of speed, saying he tried to warn them over the radio that "something is on top of PD" before realizing his mic was on the wrong channel, according to the 31-page investigative file.

Immediately after the gunshot, Garner's body camera—which activated right after the shooting and captured the preceding 30 seconds without audio—recorded Entrekin saying, "I thought that donkey was about to kill him," and Thomasson stating, "That donkey was about to eat me up."

Smith sharply criticized the Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement's Sept. 16 probable cause reports, writing that state investigators omitted the officers' and drone operator's states of mind.

He also stated the agency mischaracterized the donkey's approach as "friendly" and inaccurately cited nonexistent drone video and incomplete forensic evidence.

The other side:

Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Director Harlan Proveaux and Officer Justin Cruce had previously found probable cause to charge Garner with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and violation of oath by a public officer.

In the Sept. 16 narratives, state investigators wrote that body-camera video showed the donkey approaching Thomasson in a "friendly" and non-aggressive manner with its ears up, showing no signs of charging, kicking, rearing or biting.

They concluded the donkey posed no imminent threat of death or serious injury and noted officers had sufficient distance and nonlethal options—such as waving their arms, making loud noises, deploying a Taser or using pepper spray—to deter the animal.

Cedartown Police Chief James Newsome requested the independent state investigation on Aug. 31, and state investigators transported the donkey to a University of Georgia veterinary facility for a necropsy.

What they're saying:

The donkey's owner, Hannah Israel, told investigators HeeHaw was a gentle, 100-pound former petting zoo animal that ran up to people affectionately, though Smith's report listed the animal's weight at 150 pounds.

However, Israel's neighbor and former boyfriend, Bobby East, told investigators HeeHaw had been turned out to pasture for six months because it was a "problem donkey" that bit, jumped on and attacked people, adding that he once had to jump a fence to escape it in broad daylight.

Another anonymous farm worker told investigators he previously had to hold the 4-foot-tall donkey in a near-headlock for 15 minutes to keep from being kicked and bitten, and witnesses also reported the animal attacked a child at a camp in July.

East also alleged Israel instructed a child living with her to kneel beside the dead animal and "look sad" for a photograph, and provided screenshots showing she edited a May Facebook post after the shooting to soften a joke about the donkey jumping people.

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What we don't know:

Smith declined to pursue theft by deception charges against Israel, who raised more than $160,000 online using the viral photo of the child kneeling beside the dead donkey.

While East reported Israel staged the pose, Smith concluded the fundraising did not meet Georgia's criminal fraud statutes because the donkey was actually shot and killed.

Smith added that multiple death threats directed at individuals connected to the case have been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for investigation.

Authorities have not released details on who sent the threats or whether federal investigators have identified any suspects.