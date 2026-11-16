Rare King speech manuscript goes on display in Atlanta

The Brief Martin Luther King Jr.’s handwritten final draft of his "I Have a Dream" speech is on display in Atlanta for seven days. The seven pages show King’s edits and deletions as he worked through the speech. The document is scheduled to be auctioned by Christie’s in New York.



A rare piece of American history is on display in downtown Atlanta: Martin Luther King Jr.’s handwritten final draft of his "I Have a Dream" speech.

What we know:

The seven-page document, written in blue ink on yellow legal paper, is on view for seven days at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Visitors can see King’s handwritten corrections and deletions as he refined the speech.

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King wrote the draft at about 3 a.m. at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., while working through how to urge the country to live up to its ideals of equality and justice.

The pages had been kept in a desk drawer by Edward T. Clayton, a trusted adviser to King and the late husband of journalist Xernona Clayton. The manuscript is beginning a rare tour in Atlanta, King’s hometown, before it is sold to the highest bidder at Christie’s in New York.