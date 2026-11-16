Firefighters on scene of fire at Buck's Sports Barn on Peachtree Road

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The Brief Fire destroyed Buck’s Sports Barn, an event venue. SkyFOX flew over the scene as emergency crews responded. Road closures are in place nearby; the cause of the fire is unknown.



It appears a fire has destroyed Buck’s Sports Barn, an event venue, in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road near Peachtree Battle Avenue NW. SKYFOX flew over the scene as firefighters poured water on the smoking building.

Road closures were put in place nearby during the battle against the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Further details, including whether anyone was injured, have not been released.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SKYFOX photo

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