Firefighters on scene of fire at Buck's Sports Barn on Peachtree Road
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ATLANTA - It appears a fire has destroyed Buck’s Sports Barn, an event venue, in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road near Peachtree Battle Avenue NW. SKYFOX flew over the scene as firefighters poured water on the smoking building.
Road closures were put in place nearby during the battle against the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Further details, including whether anyone was injured, have not been released.
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SKYFOX photo
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