Man wanted in South Fulton cellphone tower theft; reward offered

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The Brief South Fulton police are searching for a 37-year-old man accused of stealing equipment from an AT&T cellphone tower. AT&T is offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to Brandon Chambers' arrest and conviction following the Wednesday theft. Authorities warn residents not to approach Chambers and to call 911 immediately if they spot him.



A 37-year-old man is on the run after South Fulton police say he stole telecommunications equipment from an AT&T cellphone tower last Wednesday.

What we know:

Detectives with the City of South Fulton Police Department are looking for Brandon Chambers in connection with the Nov. 11 theft, according to police.

Investigators say Chambers took telecommunications equipment from the AT&T tower before disappearing.

AT&T is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Chambers, authorities said.

Police urge anyone who sees Chambers not to approach him.

Instead, report the sighting immediately by calling 911 or contacting the City of South Fulton Police Department.

What we don't know:

Police have not released what Chambers was last seen wearing.

Authorities also have not shared the exact address of the targeted tower or the specific type of equipment stolen.