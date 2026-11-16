Atlanta lands in top 5 of WalletHub’s 'sinful' cities

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The Brief Atlanta ranks fifth overall among 182 U.S. cities in WalletHub’s 2026 report. The city ranks second for lust and third for jealousy, but 172nd for greed. Las Vegas tops the list, with Houston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia rounding out the top four.



Atlanta has plenty of company when it comes to citywide vices—but WalletHub’s latest ranking puts it near the front of the pack.

The personal-finance company compared 182 U.S. cities across seven categories, including anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. Its rankings use 37 measures, from violent crime and theft to excessive drinking, exercise habits and adult entertainment venues.

The top five "sinful" cities

Las Vegas, Nevada Houston, Texas Los Angeles, California Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta’s high and low marks

Atlanta placed fifth overall, with a Vice Index score of 52.82. Its highest category rankings were for lust, at No. 2, and jealousy, at No. 3. It also ranked ninth for vanity and 13th for anger and hatred.

Some categories were less of a concern by comparison: Atlanta ranked 140th for excesses and vices, 172nd for greed and 75th for laziness. It also tied for the most adult entertainment establishments per capita. In WalletHub’s category rankings, No. 1 represents the highest level of that measure.

The five least sinful cities

At the other end of the overall ranking are these five cities, which had the lowest Vice Index scores:

Fremont, California — No. 182 Madison, Wisconsin — No. 181 Columbia, Maryland — No. 180 West Valley City, Utah — No. 179 Pearl City, Hawaii — No. 178

Las Vegas keeps the "Sin City" title

Las Vegas claimed the No. 1 spot, followed by Houston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. WalletHub points to Las Vegas’ high number of casinos and adult entertainment venues, along with gambling problems and fraud complaints, as factors in its ranking.

These rankings describe city-level indicators, not the character of every person who lives there. Still, if your city made the list, you may want to keep this one between you and your search history.