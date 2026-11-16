Four adults displaced after DeKalb County house fire

The Brief Four adults were displaced after a house fire off Boulder Crest Road. Fire crews found the one-story home fully engulfed after 10 p.m. Sunday. One person inside escaped safely; no injuries were reported.



Four adults were displaced after a fire engulfed a one-story home off Boulder Crest Road late Sunday, DeKalb County fire officials said.

What we know:

Fire crews arrived after 10 p.m. to find the home fully engulfed. One person was inside when the fire started and escaped safely. No injuries were reported.

The occupant told fire officials she heard popping sounds before opening a door and seeing flames in the hallway. She was able to escape through another part of the home, officials said.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.