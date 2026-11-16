Marietta extends data center moratorium through 2027

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The Brief The City Council voted unanimously to extend its pause on new data center applications through Dec. 31, 2027. The extension begins Jan. 1, 2027, after the current six-month moratorium expires. City leaders say the pause will allow more time for public input and review of community concerns and local utility capacity.



Marietta will continue pausing new data center applications through the end of 2027 after the City Council voted unanimously to extend its moratorium, according to the Marietta Daily Journal.

What we know:

The one-year moratorium takes effect Jan. 1, immediately after the current six-month pause expires, and runs through Dec. 31, 2027. The council reversed an earlier proposal to lift the restrictions.

What they're saying:

City leaders said the extension will give them more time to hear from residents, address community trust concerns and evaluate local utility limits before deciding how to regulate data center development. The current moratorium followed community backlash over a proposed data center project in the city.

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