Georgia inmate ran fake Florida hunting lease scheme from prison

article

The Brief A Georgia inmate defrauded Florida hunters out of thousands of dollars by selling fake hunting leases across 15 counties. Rodney E. Smith, 39, pleaded guilty to four felony charges and received an eight-year prison sentence in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated the scheme, which ran from July 1, 2025, through April 30.



A Georgia man who ran a fake hunting lease scheme from inside a state prison will spend eight years behind bars in Florida after defrauding unsuspecting hunters out of thousands of dollars across 15 counties, according to officials.

What we know:

Rodney E. Smith, 39, negotiated lease terms and collected deposits from multiple victims between July 1, 2025, and April 30, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A hunting lease is an agreement between a landowner and a hunter that allows the hunter to access and hunt on private land under agreed-upon terms.

Investigators filed felony charges against Smith on May 7, and authorities extradited him from a Georgia prison to Gilchrist County on a warrant on Aug. 16.

Smith pleaded guilty to four felonies and received an eight-year Florida prison sentence on Oct. 28, officials said.

By the numbers:

Smith pleaded guilty to three third-degree felonies and one first-degree felony, according to the FWC.

His third-degree felony convictions include one count each of scheme to defraud less than $20,000, illegal use of a two-way communication device and cheating.

He also pleaded guilty to one first-degree felony count of fraudulently offering property for sale or lease.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution assisted the FWC with the investigation and prosecution.

What they're saying:

State wildlife officials emphasized the financial impact these agreements have on property owners and the state's outdoor recreation industry.

"The FWC recognizes the important role hunting leases play in Florida’s outdoor economy," said Major James Barrow, Statewide Investigations and Intelligence Section. "We will continue to work with our partners to protect landowners’ ability to manage their property and benefit from these opportunities."

What we don't know:

The FWC has not released the exact dollar amount Smith stole from victims or the specific names of the 15 Florida counties targeted in the scheme.

Investigators also have not disclosed how Smith accessed communication devices while incarcerated in Georgia or whether his new Florida sentence will run alongside his Georgia prison time.