McCaysville crews continue flood cleanup; volunteers needed

The Brief Crews are expected to finish collecting debris and trash in McCaysville today. The boil water advisory remains in effect, but officials hope to lift some orders this week. Volunteers can sign up at a cleanup command post on Blue Ridge Drive.



McCaysville crews are expected to finish clearing debris and collecting trash today as the community continues recovering from flooding. Police Chief Michael Earley is asking residents and business owners to place any remaining flood-damaged materials along the roadside so crews can pick them up.

Roadways have reopened, but cleanup continues inside homes and businesses. Earley said officials are checking in with people throughout the community to find out what help they need.

What they're saying:

"We’re just trying to go home to home, business to business and see what these people need," Earley said. "We’re slowly trying to get stuff out of people’s businesses and out of their homes and just try to clean up."

The boil water advisory remains in effect. Officials are hopeful they can lift some of the orders sometime this week.

What you can do:

Volunteers are still needed to help with cleanup. People who want to assist can sign up at the command post on Blue Ridge Drive in McCaysville. Volunteers can work during an eight-hour window beginning at 9 a.m.

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