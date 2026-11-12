North Georgia flooding: One week later, what they still need
FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. - McCaysville’s water remains unsafe to drink, while Copperhill has lifted its boil-water advisory. Officials are asking volunteers and donors to follow local instructions as residents and businesses continue cleanup.
What happened
The backstory:
Slow-moving storms dumped roughly 8 to 10 inches of rain in parts of the North Georgia mountains overnight Nov. 4-5. The runoff overwhelmed creeks, streams and drainage systems, sending floodwaters through McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee, communities that sit across the state line from one another. The Toccoa River reached a record 18.05 feet at a gauge in Copperhill.
Water rose several feet through downtown areas, flooding homes, businesses and public buildings. Fannin County officials said emergency crews carried out 97 water rescues, with minor injuries reported. The flooding also damaged roads and municipal equipment and disrupted water service.
Officials have also pushed back on online claims that a dam release caused the flooding. Fannin County Emergency Management said the event was driven by extraordinary rainfall that overwhelmed waterways and drainage systems.
Where things stand
What we know:
Cleanup remains underway, and some roads in and around the affected areas are still closed.
In Copperhill, the city’s Nov. 11 update listed Central Avenue and Grande Avenue as closed, along with Highway 68 between Grassy Creek Road and the Georgia state line. Drivers should follow barricades and check official updates before traveling.
Water conditions differ between the two towns. Copperhill lifted its boil-water advisory Nov. 9, though the city is asking people to conserve water. McCaysville’s system is back online, but the water is still not safe for drinking or cooking; customers have been told to conserve it and use it only for flushing toilets. The McCaysville Chamber resource page lists drinking water distribution behind City Hall for city water customers, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Copperhill, FEMA completed preliminary damage assessments by Nov. 11. That is an early documentation step, not a guarantee of federal aid: the city says the governor must review the results and decide whether to request a federal disaster declaration. A state of emergency is still in effect for the area.
Click here for more information about what happens next with FEMA and TEMA as it relates to Copperhill.
Who still needs help
What we know:
Residents whose homes were flooded may need help removing debris, drying out buildings, replacing damaged belongings and finding food, transportation or temporary housing. Business owners are still clearing mud and damaged materials from storefronts. Copperhill also says it is working on resources for affected small businesses and workers who lost jobs.
People who cannot reach Copperhill City Hall for supplies can call 423-397-9446 to ask about delivery. Residents who need broader recovery assistance can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. Copperhill residents can also call 2-1-1 for local referrals. Copperhill, TN
What is needed — and what is not
For McCaysville, the latest Chamber resource update lists cleanup supplies as priorities, including mops, brooms, work gloves, N95 masks, dehumidifiers, portable propane heaters, box fans and manual pump sprayers. It says bottled water and personal items are no longer needed at the McCaysville collection point. Water distribution is still taking place, and volunteers are still needed to help distribute it.
Copperhill’s City Hall distribution point continues to offer and coordinate supplies such as nonperishable food, hygiene products, baby items, cleaning supplies, protective equipment and pet food. Needs can change, so volunteers and donors should call before bringing items.
How to help
- Volunteer in McCaysville: Sign up to help distribute water through the McCaysville flood resource page.
- Volunteer or request cleanup help in Copperhill: Call 423-397-9446. Volunteers must be 18 or older and check in at Copperhill City Hall, 160 Main St., before starting.
- Donate to McCaysville and Fannin County recovery: The Chamber lists the Georgia Chamber Foundation disaster relief fund as an online option. It says a process for distributing those funds is still being developed. blueridgemountains.com
- Donate to Copperhill recovery: Use the city’s Copperhill Flood Relief Fund, or text COPPERHILL to 41444 to give through the United Way of the Ocoee Region. The city says those are official ways to donate to its fund and warns people to watch for scams.
What officials are asking people not to do
Do not self-deploy to Copperhill or enter restricted areas unless you live there or have been assigned to help. Check in with organizers, obey road closures and never drive or walk through floodwater. Polk County also says not to burn flood debris in Copperhill. polkcountytn.gov
Copperhill officials are asking residents and businesses to keep bleach and bleach-water out of sinks, toilets, floor drains and storm drains because it can damage the bacteria the city’s wastewater plant needs to recover. The city is accepting some cleaning supplies, but that does not mean bleach should be poured down drains.
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Individuals/businesses that need help
What you can do:
Initial estimates show the scale of the loss: about 40 to 50 homes in McCaysville and 45 in Copperhill were affected, and officials say some homes were swept away. In Copperhill, 42 businesses were affected; in McCaysville, the mayor said every downtown business suffered flood impact. Many families and business owners still face cleanup, repairs and replacement costs, and some residents may not have insurance to cover their losses.
The GoFundMe accounts below offer a way to support people working to rebuild.
- Helping the Lawrence Family After the McCaysville Flood — Helps cover cabin repairs, flood cleanup and family expenses.
- McCaysville Flood Relief for Michael and Family — Seeks help with the family’s clothing, temporary housing, food and home repairs.
- Support for McCaysville Flood Recovery — Supports flood recovery efforts in McCaysville.
- Support for McCaysville and Copperhill After the Flood — Supports recovery efforts in both communities.
- David Padgett Flood Recovery — Helps repair David’s home and replace essentials lost in the flood.
- Humane Society of Blue Ridge – The Humane Society has launched a fundraiser to help pets/animals impacted by the flooding.
- Help Amanda Rebuild Last Stop Bookshop — Helps the bookstore with cleanup, inventory and living expenses.
- Helping Granny Donna Rebuild — Seeks help for Donna’s flood recovery.
- Helping Ashley, Brandon and Kids After Flooding — Helps the family with housing, clothing and transportation needs.
- Help Nana Rebuild After the Flood — Helps cover food, basic needs and transportation after the McCaysville flood.
- Help My Parents Rebuild After Devastating Georgia Flooding — Seeks help with temporary housing, home repairs and replacing lost essentials.
- Help Penny Rebuild After the Flood — Supports Penny’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.
- Help Aunt Jane and Michael Recover — Seeks support for Jane and Michael after the flooding.
- Help Richard and Linda Caldwell — Helps the couple with temporary housing and replacing essentials.
- Dianna’s Flood Recovery Fund — Supports Dianna’s recovery after the flood.
- Help Billy Paschall Rebuild After the Flood — Seeks help with Billy’s rebuilding efforts.
- Help Copperhill General Store — Supports the Copperhill General Store’s recovery.
- Help Annie and Family Rebuild — Seeks help for Annie and her family as they rebuild.
- Support Kenny’s Pizza and Subs After the Flood — Supports the restaurant’s recovery after flood damage.
- Help My Mother-in-Law Rebuild — Seeks help for a family member’s flood recovery.
- Rebuilding Mexico Loco After the Flood — Helps replace flood-damaged equipment and cover reopening costs.
- Help Bearfoot in Blue Ridge Recover After the Flood — Supports Bearfoot’s recovery after the flooding.
- Help Rebuild Downtown Copperhill — Supports recovery for Copperhill businesses, homes and jobs.
- Relief for Brenda O’Neal After Losing Everything — Seeks recovery assistance for Brenda O’Neal.
- Helping Family After a Terrible Flood — Supports a family recovering from flood damage.
- Help Heather’s Family After Flood Loss — Seeks help for Heather’s family after flood-related losses.