North Georgia flooding: One week later, what they still need

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The Brief Heavy rain overnight Nov. 4-5 sent the Toccoa and Ocoee rivers over their banks. The Toccoa reached a record 18.05 feet near Copperhill, and emergency crews carried out 97 water rescues in Fannin County, according to local officials. Cleanup and utility repairs are continuing. McCaysville’s water service has returned, but its water remains unsafe to drink or cook with; Copperhill lifted its boil-water advisory Nov. 9. Residents and businesses still need cleanup help and recovery resources. The most useful help now depends on the community: organizers say McCaysville no longer needs bottled water or personal items, while Copperhill is coordinating volunteers and sharing changing supply needs.



McCaysville’s water remains unsafe to drink, while Copperhill has lifted its boil-water advisory. Officials are asking volunteers and donors to follow local instructions as residents and businesses continue cleanup.

What happened

The backstory:

Slow-moving storms dumped roughly 8 to 10 inches of rain in parts of the North Georgia mountains overnight Nov. 4-5. The runoff overwhelmed creeks, streams and drainage systems, sending floodwaters through McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee, communities that sit across the state line from one another. The Toccoa River reached a record 18.05 feet at a gauge in Copperhill.

Water rose several feet through downtown areas, flooding homes, businesses and public buildings. Fannin County officials said emergency crews carried out 97 water rescues, with minor injuries reported. The flooding also damaged roads and municipal equipment and disrupted water service.

Officials have also pushed back on online claims that a dam release caused the flooding. Fannin County Emergency Management said the event was driven by extraordinary rainfall that overwhelmed waterways and drainage systems.

Where things stand

What we know:

Cleanup remains underway, and some roads in and around the affected areas are still closed.

In Copperhill, the city’s Nov. 11 update listed Central Avenue and Grande Avenue as closed, along with Highway 68 between Grassy Creek Road and the Georgia state line. Drivers should follow barricades and check official updates before traveling.

Water conditions differ between the two towns. Copperhill lifted its boil-water advisory Nov. 9, though the city is asking people to conserve water. McCaysville’s system is back online, but the water is still not safe for drinking or cooking; customers have been told to conserve it and use it only for flushing toilets. The McCaysville Chamber resource page lists drinking water distribution behind City Hall for city water customers, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Copperhill, FEMA completed preliminary damage assessments by Nov. 11. That is an early documentation step, not a guarantee of federal aid: the city says the governor must review the results and decide whether to request a federal disaster declaration. A state of emergency is still in effect for the area.

Click here for more information about what happens next with FEMA and TEMA as it relates to Copperhill.

Who still needs help

What we know:

Residents whose homes were flooded may need help removing debris, drying out buildings, replacing damaged belongings and finding food, transportation or temporary housing. Business owners are still clearing mud and damaged materials from storefronts. Copperhill also says it is working on resources for affected small businesses and workers who lost jobs.

People who cannot reach Copperhill City Hall for supplies can call 423-397-9446 to ask about delivery. Residents who need broader recovery assistance can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. Copperhill residents can also call 2-1-1 for local referrals. Copperhill, TN

What is needed — and what is not

For McCaysville, the latest Chamber resource update lists cleanup supplies as priorities, including mops, brooms, work gloves, N95 masks, dehumidifiers, portable propane heaters, box fans and manual pump sprayers. It says bottled water and personal items are no longer needed at the McCaysville collection point. Water distribution is still taking place, and volunteers are still needed to help distribute it.

Copperhill’s City Hall distribution point continues to offer and coordinate supplies such as nonperishable food, hygiene products, baby items, cleaning supplies, protective equipment and pet food. Needs can change, so volunteers and donors should call before bringing items.

How to help

Volunteer in McCaysville: Sign up to help distribute water through the Sign up to help distribute water through the McCaysville flood resource page

Volunteer or request cleanup help in Copperhill: Call 423-397-9446 . Volunteers must be 18 or older and check in at Copperhill City Hall, 160 Main St., before starting.

Donate to McCaysville and Fannin County recovery: The Chamber lists the The Chamber lists the Georgia Chamber Foundation disaster relief fund as an online option. It says a process for distributing those funds is still being developed. blueridgemountains.com

Donate to Copperhill recovery: Use the city’s COPPERHILL to 41444 to give through the United Way of the Ocoee Region. The city says those are official ways to donate to its fund and warns people to watch for scams. Use the city’s Copperhill Flood Relief Fund , or texttoto give through the United Way of the Ocoee Region. The city says those are official ways to donate to its fund and warns people to watch for scams.

What officials are asking people not to do

Do not self-deploy to Copperhill or enter restricted areas unless you live there or have been assigned to help. Check in with organizers, obey road closures and never drive or walk through floodwater. Polk County also says not to burn flood debris in Copperhill. polkcountytn.gov

Copperhill officials are asking residents and businesses to keep bleach and bleach-water out of sinks, toilets, floor drains and storm drains because it can damage the bacteria the city’s wastewater plant needs to recover. The city is accepting some cleaning supplies, but that does not mean bleach should be poured down drains.

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Individuals/businesses that need help

What you can do:

Initial estimates show the scale of the loss: about 40 to 50 homes in McCaysville and 45 in Copperhill were affected, and officials say some homes were swept away. In Copperhill, 42 businesses were affected; in McCaysville, the mayor said every downtown business suffered flood impact. Many families and business owners still face cleanup, repairs and replacement costs, and some residents may not have insurance to cover their losses.

The GoFundMe accounts below offer a way to support people working to rebuild.