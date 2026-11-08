McCaysville water restored: System unsafe for drinking after flood

article

The Brief McCaysville water service is restored following severe flooding, but officials emphasize the supply is not safe for drinking or cooking. Tap water may appear brown or milky and must strictly be conserved for toilet flushing only. Free bottled water distribution is available at McCaysville City Hall for all residents in Georgia and Tennessee.



McCaysville municipal tap service returned after catastrophic flooding, but emergency officials warn the cloudy water is unsafe to consume and must only be used to flush toilets.

Business owners and cleanup crews navigate flooded, mud-covered downtown streets and commercial storefronts in McCaysville after catastrophic Toccoa River flooding caused up to $15 million in damage along the Georgia-Tennessee border on November 5, 2 Expand

McCaysville water restrictions

What we know:

City officials brought the municipal water system back online following devastating regional floodwaters.

The restored water remains unsafe for human consumption, and families must refrain from drinking, cooking, bathing, washing dishes or cleaning property.

Water system safety limits

What we don't know:

Public works leaders have not announced an exact timeline for when water testing will confirm the supply is completely safe to drink.

Crews continue inspecting treatment equipment while emergency personnel monitor line pressure across the municipal grid.

Fannin County relief distribution

What you can do:

Volunteers are distributing safe drinking water at McCaysville City Hall at 223 Blue Ridge Drive.

Anyone in need can pick up clean water regardless of whether they live inside city limits or reside across state lines in Tennessee.

Municipal reservoir storage risks

Why you should care:

City storage tanks face severe depletion if customers run taps for nonessential cleaning or wash flood-damaged vehicles.

Overusing the fragile system could trigger another complete outage, stripping residents of the ability to flush toilets.

City emergency response

What they're saying:

Officials stressed that tap water may look cloudy, milky or brown as lines refill.

"We sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience, cooperation, and understanding as we work to restore essential services," said Public Safety Director and Police Chief Michael Otis Earley.

Catastrophic floodwaters from the cresting Toccoa River leave behind widespread structural wreckage, washed-out roadways, and destroyed mountain properties across Fannin County on November 5, 2026 (Credit: Fannin County EMA).

The information in this story was gathered from McCaysville Public Safety Director and Chief of Police Michael Otis Earley, who issued an emergency community advisory, as well as the McCaysville Water Department.