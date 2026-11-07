Family honors aspiring nurse killed in Henry County police shooting

The Brief A Henry County police shooting in Stockbridge left 16-year-old Tyrie Howse dead Tuesday night after an officer confronted two teenagers. State investigators said an officer opened fire when Howse ran with a handgun handed to him during an encounter in a parking lot. Loved ones gathered Saturday night for a balloon release, demanding answers about why officers stopped the teens.



Friends and family of Tyrie Howse are demanding justice after a Henry County police officer shot and killed the 16-year-old during a confrontation off Highway 138.

Fatal Stockbridge police encounter

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation after an officer shot and killed Howse on Tuesday night.

State investigators said an officer approached a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old in the parking lot of a Krispy Kreme in Stockbridge.

Family later identified the two boys as Howse and a friend. The agency has yet to officially identify the boys.

GBI reported the officer told the older teenager to take his hands out of his pockets. That teen handed a gun to Howse, who ran away.

The officer chased Howse on foot and ordered him to drop the handgun. According to investigators, Howse refused the command, and the officer opened fire.

According to GBI's latest report on Wednesday, officers found a gun on the scene.

Heartbroken community holds vigil

What they're saying:

Loved ones gathered Saturday night in a parking lot off Highway 138 to release red balloons, Howse favorite color. His friends remembered his constant smile.

Quinn Barnes, a longtime family friend, is demanding answers.

"Why did you put that innocent young child in harm's way?" Barnes asked. "He was walking from the job he just started. [He] wasn't even able to see his first paycheck. So we want to know why did the police bother him?"

Hours before he was killed, Howse was with his girlfriend, Jazaryah Reynolds.

"He was just so happy and so full of it," Reynolds said. "He was just a sweet person. We will like get justice for him."

Classmate Elaun Clark said Howse was a dedicated student who helped others study for tests.

"It's hard because we're only 16 years old," Clark said. "We got so much life ahead of us, and that the fact that my friend's life was taken, will never be okay."

Barnes said Howse was a bright, respectful kid. She remembers that he would always offer a lending hand whenever she visited.

"This hurts seeing my friend go through this," Barnes said. "She's crying because her son was gunned down by an officer. It hurts. It hurts. You're supposed to protect us."

Aspiring pediatric nurse remembered

The backstory:

Friends said Howse was taking a nursing class and regularly wore medical scrubs. They also recall that he loved caring after kids, especially his sister's newest baby.

He once dreamed of one day becoming a pediatric nurse.

Unanswered questions in teen death

What we don't know:

Authorities have not explained why the officer originally stopped the two teenagers. Officials have also not disclosed whether police were called to the area or initiated the contact independently.

The Henry County Police Department has not released the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot.

Independent state investigation continues

What's next:

The GBI is continuing to investigate the shooting and will submit its complete findings to prosecutors for review. Family members said they will keep fighting for accountability as the roadside memorial grows in Stockbridge.