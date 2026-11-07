Woodstock woman convicted in near-fatal 2022 home birth

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The Brief A Cherokee County jury convicted 64-year-old Cynthia Rene Morrow on nine counts, including practicing medicine without a license, after a 2022 home birth. Prosecutors said Morrow performed unauthorized procedures and delayed calling 911 as a mother lost half her blood and went into shock. Morrow operated Birth Servant Midwifery LLC without medical licensing; sentencing is set for Nov. 10.



A Woodstock woman has been convicted of practicing medicine without a license after a home delivery left a mother near death from severe blood loss, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

On Nov. 4, a Cherokee County jury found 64-year-old Cynthia "Cindy" Rene Morrow guilty of all nine counts she faced, including practicing medicine without a license, practicing nursing without a license, unlawful practice of midwifery and reckless conduct.

The charges stemmed from a near-fatal 2022 home birth in Woodstock and an unlawful midwifery case involving a second Cherokee County woman, both arranged through Morrow's business, Birth Servant Midwifery LLC. The district attorney's office said state records confirmed Morrow held no license as a physician, nurse, or certified nurse midwife.

During the nine-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Morrow performed invasive medical procedures she was not legally permitted to conduct.

She administered IV fluids, inserted a catheter, injected the mother with Pitocin, and carried out a manual uterine procedure, according to the district attorney's office.

Following the delivery, the mother suffered a severe postpartum hemorrhage and lost roughly 50% of her blood. Prosecutors said Morrow failed to tell the family the mother was in danger and requested non-emergency transport when calling 911.

Paramedics arrived to find the victim unconscious, vomiting and in hypovolemic shock with her heart rate at 139 beats per minute and low blood pressure, prosecutors added.

Emergency room doctors performed surgery and multiple blood transfusions to save the mother's life, the district attorney said.

Medical experts testified that hospital staff should have received the patient at least five hours earlier. Prosecutors said jurors also heard testimony from two other former clients from outside the county, including one woman who nearly died during childbirth and another whose baby died.

A 2024 search of Morrow's residence uncovered expired Pitocin, needles, sutures, IV supplies and other medical equipment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

What's next:

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Cherokee County Superior Court.