Mother marks 48 years since 5-day-old son abducted from Atlanta home

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The Brief Saturday marks 48 years since Raymond Green was abducted from his Atlanta home when he was just 5 days old. His mother, Donna Green, is hosting an annual gathering in southwest Atlanta to keep attention on the unsolved kidnapping. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public to share an age-progressed image to help find him



An Atlanta mother is marking 48 years since her 5-day-old son was abducted from their home and continuing to keep the search alive.

What we know:

Raymond Green disappeared from his family's Atlanta home on November 6, 1978. He was only five days old at the time. He has never been located.

His mother, Donna Green, created the Raymond Green International Outreach of Hope. The group hosted its annual event, "A Night of Courage: Resilience of Hope," on Saturday to keep the search for her son alive.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children considers Green's disappearance one of its most high-profile cases.

The organization is asking the public to circulate an age-progressed image that shows what Green might look like as an adult.

The search for Green has spanned decades and several nationwide awareness campaigns. In 2023, NCMEC launched a national campaign that featured Green's story on video screens at gas station pumps across the country.

Donna Green has spent nearly five decades advocating for families of missing children while keeping her son's case in the public eye.

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What we don't know:

Law enforcement has not found any trace of him since the day he was taken.

It remains unknown what name Green may be living under today or where he was taken after the kidnapping.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Green or his disappearance is urged to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678. Tips can also be submitted directly to the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666.