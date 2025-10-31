Mother of missing Atlanta baby marks son’s 47th birthday with awareness gala

article

The Brief Donna Green is hosting the annual Raymond Green Gala to highlight unsolved missing person cases in Georgia. Raymond Green was abducted from his Atlanta home five days after birth in November 1978. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released an age-progression image to help locate him.



Nearly 47 years after an Atlanta infant was abducted from his home, the search for Raymond Green continues.

His mother, Donna Green, is hosting a special event this weekend to bring attention to his case and others like it.

What we know:

Raymond would turn 47 on Saturday, Nov. 1, just five days before the anniversary of his abduction in 1978. To mark the milestone, Donna Green is bringing together families of other missing Georgians for the annual Raymond Green Gala, organized through her nonprofit, International Outreach of Hope.

Families of several missing persons are expected to attend, including those of Jenna Van Gelderen, Sky’Kemmia Pate, Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook, and Brandon Lee Wade.

The backstory:

Raymond was born at Grady Memorial Hospital on Nov. 1, 1978. Five days later, he was abducted from his family’s home in Atlanta. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public to share Raymond’s most recent age-progression image, which depicts him at age 44, in hopes of generating new leads.

What's next:

The event begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, 1540 Pryor Road SW in Atlanta.

What you can do:

More information about Raymond’s case and poster can be found at missingkids.org and this link.