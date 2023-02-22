New artist renders could help 45-year-old kidnapping of Georgia newborn

There is a renewed push to find a Georgia man who was stolen from his mother just days after his birth.

Raymond Green was kidnapped in November 1978. Investigators say the man might not know his true identity.

His mother, Donna, says a woman who went by "Lisa" befriended her at Grady Memorial Hospital and days later showed up at the Green's southwest Atlanta home.

"Lisa" abducted the baby while his mother was in the shower.

New videos airing at gas station pumps across the country show a rendering from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of what Raymond might look like today.

They have also released a sketch of his abductor.

Green hopes this campaign will help her find her son.