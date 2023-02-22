Expand / Collapse search

New artist renders could help 45-year-old kidnapping of Georgia newborn

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Forensic artists explain how drew abducted baby as 45-year-old man

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created the rendered image, estimating what baby Raymond Green may have grown up to look like. It was especially hard given that there were actual photos of the baby taken before he was abducted. Officials say he was taken from his mother just five days after she gave birth to him.

ATLANTA - There is a renewed push to find a Georgia man who was stolen from his mother just days after his birth.

Raymond Green was kidnapped in November 1978. Investigators say the man might not know his true identity.

His mother, Donna, says a woman who went by "Lisa" befriended her at Grady Memorial Hospital and days later showed up at the Green's southwest Atlanta home.

"Lisa" abducted the baby while his mother was in the shower.

New videos airing at gas station pumps across the country show a rendering from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of what Raymond might look like today.

They have also released a sketch of his abductor.

Green hopes this campaign will help her find her son. 