Man critically injured in Lumpkin County deputy shooting identified

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The Brief The GBI identified 31-year-old Toby Paul Stoyle of Royston as the man shot and critically injured by law enforcement in Lumpkin County. Investigators said Stoyle nearly struck deputies with his car during a probation search, crashed after a pursuit, and pointed a gun at law enforcement. No officers were injured, and the Hall County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed the involved deputy was placed on routine administrative leave.



A 31-year-old man remains in critical condition after a Hall County deputy shot him several times following a vehicle chase and armed confrontation in Lumpkin County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

The incident started Friday morning in Dahlonega around 10 a.m. The GBI said Hall County deputies, Lumpkin County deputies, and state drug agents went to a home near Mincey Mountain Road. They were conducting a probation search tied to a theft investigation. Authorities said law enforcement found Toby Paul Stoyle of Royston sitting inside a car on the property.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wanted man shot by Hall County deputy in Lumpkin County, authorities say

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to arrest Stoyle after finding he had an active arrest warrant. The GBI said Stoyle sped away, nearly hit deputies with his car, and triggered a pursuit.

The chase ended along Emory Stephens Road just north of the county line, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Both agencies said Stoyle crashed, got out of the car, and pointed a gun at deputies. A Hall County deputy then fired a weapon, hitting Stoyle multiple times.

Deputies gave Stoyle immediate first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived. Authorities took Stoyle to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

The GBI confirmed he remains there in critical condition. State agents stated a gun was recovered at the crash site.

No deputies were hurt, and the Hall County Sheriff's Office said it placed the deputy on paid administrative leave.

What we don't know:

The Hall County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the deputy who fired the shots.

Authorities have not shared the specific charges on Stoyle's arrest warrant or why he was at the residence.

In addition, the GBI has not stated whether any other responding officers discharged their firearms.

What you can do:

Anyone with details about the shooting can call the GBI Cleveland office at 706-348-4866. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS or using the state's See Something, Send Something mobile app.