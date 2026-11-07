Frost advisory issued for North Georgia as temps drop to 33

The Brief A Frost Advisory is in effect across Northwest Georgia from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday as morning temperatures tumble. The National Weather Service warns that frost formation could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation left uncovered. Temperatures are expected to drop to 35 degrees in Northwest Georgia and as low as 33 degrees across the mountain counties.



North Georgia is bracing for its first widespread cold snap of the weekend after the National Weather Service issued a Frost Advisory for overnight into Sunday morning.

What we know:

The advisory spans from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, covering mountain counties including Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Union, Towns, and Murray, along with northwest counties such as Floyd, Bartow, Paulding, and Carroll.

Overnight lows will tumble to around 35 degrees across northwest Georgia and dip as low as 33 degrees in the higher mountain elevations, creating conditions ripe for frost.

The National Weather Service warns that uncovered tender plants and sensitive outdoor greenery could be damaged or killed by the cold.

Saturday night outlook, game day weather

Dig deeper:

Saturday afternoon stayed dry and mild with highs reaching 67 degrees in Atlanta under mostly clear, breezy skies.

Cooler air filtered into northwest Georgia first, holding daytime highs in the low 60s for Rome and Dalton while areas farther south like Milledgeville reached 75 degrees.

Fans heading to Bobby Dodd Stadium for the Georgia Tech matchup against Louisville at 7:30 p.m. will see kickoff temperatures in the 60s before dropping into the 50s under clear skies.

Sunday rebound, mild start to the week

What's next:

While outlying valleys and mountain areas slip into the 30s, metro Atlanta is expected to bottom out around 44 degrees early Sunday morning.

The chill will fade quickly Sunday afternoon as sunshine pushes temperatures back up to a seasonal high of 68 degrees.

Above-average afternoon temperatures continue into the start of the workweek, with forecast highs reaching 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday and 71 degrees on Wednesday.

Protecting plants, vegetation

What you can do:

Cover tender vegetation, hanging baskets, and sensitive garden plants with fabric or burlap before going to bed Saturday night.

Bring delicate container plants and tropical greenery indoors or move them into an enclosed garage.

Check outdoor pets and make sure they have a warm, sheltered, and dry space out of the wind overnight.