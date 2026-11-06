Georgia Watch Along Show airing on FOX Local Saturday

article

The Brief Ole Miss will host Georgia at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi in a key Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST. UGASports' Georgia Watch Along Show on FOX Local will feature game analysis from former Bulldogs head coach Jim Donnan and publisher Radi Nabulsi as the matchup plays out. Bulldogs fans can download the FOX Local app to catch the next UGASports' Georgia Watch Along Show.



Saturday night, the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will hit the road to take on 10th-ranked Ole Miss in a key Southeastern Conference matchup.

Once again, FOX Local will air UGASports’ Georgia Watch Along Show featuring former Georgia Coach Jim Donnan.

Former Georgia Coach Jim Donnan

The backstory:

Coach Donnan served as Georgia’s coach from 1996-2000, leading the Bulldogs to a 40-19 record and becoming the first coach in school history to lead the Bulldogs to 4 consecutive bowl victories. Donnan was named SEC Coach of the Year in 1997 and has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He coached current UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart and Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo.

Nabulsi has covered the Bulldogs for 33 years. The University of Georgia graduate has spent the last 12 years as the publisher of UGASports after working at ESPN.

For the past few seasons, UGASports has produced the live Watch Along during Georgia football games. The show gives Dawg fans a chance to hear live analysis of the game from Coach Donnan and UGASports Publisher Radi Nabulsi.

The Watch Along has earned tens of thousands of viewers on various social media sites. Fans can sync up the audio from the production to the television broadcast so they can get live analysis of the game from a Georgia perspective.

Radi Nabulsi and watch along stream

What they're saying:

In an appearance on FOX Local Friday afternoon, Nabulsi talked to host Eric Perry about the mindset of the Bulldogs in facing the team and the star quarterback that knocked them out of the College Football Playoffs in January.

Nabulsi said, "You got to remember last year, they basically had Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss stopped in the Sugar Bowl. This was the first round of the playoffs. They're supposed to win it. They'd already beaten Ole Miss earlier in the year in Athens, and they were feeling kind of confident. Then in the fourth quarter, Ole Miss just went off and scores 20 points and pulls away and beats Georgia. There's a revenge factor there because this was the second time, second year in a row that Georgia had lost its first playoff game.

Nabulsi continued, "The previous year was to Notre Dame. And so, Georgia wants, I don't want to say get revenge, but they know that they can beat this team. They did it once last year, and then they had them on the ropes in the Sugar Bowl, and they just couldn't do it. So, it's a situation where they know they have to kind of contain Trinidad Chambliss. He went Superman mode on them last year. They got to him in the backfield, but he just escaped over and over and again, made big plays downfield, and they were able to pull away at the end. So, I think the mindset right now for the Georgia Bulldogs is you can't let that one man beat them yet again."

For Georgia fans interested in live game analysis from a Bulldog perspective from a coach who patrolled the Georgia sideline, the Watch Along is a perfect way to listen to the game.

Nabulsi said, "The best thing you can do is put the screen, put the game on your TV like you normally would and then have your laptop, your iPad, your tablet, your second computer screen and just turn it to YouTube, put it on a FOX Local app. And actually, with the FOX Local app, this is something that's more advantageous than doing it on, you know, a second screen. You can actually have it on your phone so that you can have the game and the watch along show side by side, and it's basically you turn off the sound for the game, you listen to Coach Donnan."

Nabulsi continued, "This is the guy who coached Kirby Smart. This is a guy who coached Mike Bobo. This guy who's been to numerous practices. He knows all the players on the team, and he gives you insights into what's going on in real time. When Georgia was losing to Auburn, he called it early. He said, look, if this continues, and they weren't even losing at the time, Georgia got up 14-0 and he goes, there's some problems here. And he saw those before it happened. He calls plays before they happen. He gives you analysis. That the announcers who show up on a Thursday and talk to the team for an hour or talk to the coaches for you know two hours, they have no idea the intricacies and the depth and the analysis that the guy who's basically taught Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo everything they know can give you. So having him on the call, listen to him, watch the game, it's a fantastic experience. We have tens of thousands of people that do it with us every Saturday. And we hope all the folks can watch it on FOX Local and enjoy."

How to watch

What you can do:

To listen to or watch the Georgia Watch Along of the Georgia-Ole Miss game, fans can download the FOX Local app.

Kickoff is scheduled in Oxford, Mississippi, at 7: 30 p.m. EST.