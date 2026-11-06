Driver dies after floodwaters sweep car away in North Georgia, officials say

The Brief A driver died after floodwaters swept their vehicle away along Old CCC Camp Road in Murray County, emergency officials confirmed. Across North Georgia, first responders have conducted at least 100 rescues, with 97 concentrated in Fannin County. The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter in Blue Ridge as search and rescue teams remain active.



A driver died after floodwaters swept their vehicle away along a Murray County road as severe mountain flooding prompted at least 100 emergency rescues across North Georgia, state emergency officials said Friday.

What we know:

The fatal incident happened along Old CCC Camp Road in Murray County, where rushing floodwaters carried a vehicle away.

Emergency responders later located the driver dead.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Josh Lamb confirmed only one other injury has been reported in connection with the flooding so far.

First responders conducted 100 total rescues during the weather event, with 97 in Fannin County and three in Gilmer County.

Swiftwater rescue teams from Cherokee, Union and Murray counties, alongside the Tri-State Mutual Aid Group and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, responded to pull residents trapped inside homes.

Gilmer County declared a local state of emergency after flash flooding washed out roads and culverts, cutting off several residents.

Union County reported no significant storm damage.

The American Red Cross established an emergency shelter at the Fannin County Recreation Center, located at 520 Winding Drive in Blue Ridge.

Federal authorities put a temporary flight restriction over the disaster zone, banning unauthorized aircraft and drones to protect emergency operations.

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The backstory:

The fatal incident and widespread rescues follow severe mountain flooding that hit North Georgia late Thursday into Friday, triggered by heavy runoff swelling rivers and mountain creeks across the region.

In neighboring Fannin County, the Toccoa River crested at a historic 18 feet, inundating downtown McCaysville, submerging businesses, knocking out the municipal drinking water system and leaving several surrounding communities cut off by washed-out roads and damaged culverts.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency to deploy state resources, including emergency rescue teams, road-clearing crews and Georgia State Defense Force volunteers, to support the multi-county recovery effort.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name, age or city of residence pending family notification. Authorities have not released an official medical cause of death from the county coroner or medical examiner.

Investigators have not released details regarding the circumstances surrounding the second reported injury.