Feds seize 200 kilos of cartel drugs, guns across Athens area

article

The Brief Federal prosecutors in Georgia dismantled three separate cartel-linked drug trafficking rings operating across the Athens area, seizing over 200 kilograms of fentanyl, meth and cocaine. Two Georgia men received decades-long federal sentences, including a life prison term for a supplier tied directly to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. A Mexican national faces federal firearms and drug trafficking charges after investigators found more than 100 kilograms of meth concealed in cabbage crates.



Federal authorities dismantled three armed, transnational cartel-linked trafficking pipelines operating in Middle Georgia, resulting in a life sentence, a 30-year prison term, and new charges against a man accused of smuggling large quantities of meth disguised as cabbages, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.

What we don't know:

Federal task force agents seized more than 200 kilograms of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine along with dozens of firearms across three multi-agency operations.

The joint operations targeted criminal organizations tied to Mexican cartels that moved deadly narcotics across Athens and surrounding communities.

Josue Serda, 28, of Jefferson, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III after a seven-day jury trial convicted him of eight federal felonies, including four counts of fentanyl distribution.

Evidence revealed Serda operated as an Athens-area supplier for Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación between January 2024 and May 2025, moving more than seven kilograms of fentanyl and 50 kilograms of meth.

During an FBI SWAT raid at Serda's home on Aug. 26, 2025, Serda made a 6:06 a.m. WhatsApp phone call to his supplier in Mexico, Alicio "Cochito" Yanez-Pineda, warning him agents were present and telling him to have an inbound narcotics truck "turn around."

Court records show Serda was also convicted in 2015 of threatening to have his cartel go to a police officer's home to "cut [his] family up."

Dig deeper:

Orlando "Lando" Muckle, 52, of Athens, received a 30-year federal prison sentence Thursday followed by 10 years of supervised release for intent to distribute cocaine tied to the Gulf Cartel.

Undercover agents made controlled cocaine buys before raiding Muckle's stash locations, including a storage apartment on Jennings Mill Parkway and a second transaction site on Macon Highway.

Agents seized 26 kilograms of packaged cocaine during the July 2025 searches. Like Serda, Muckle's sentence carries no possibility of parole under federal law.

A third defendant, Raul Perez-Mondragon, 30, of Queretaro, Mexico, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle on Thursday facing four federal indictments, including armed drug trafficking.

Investigators revealed the network concealed one-kilogram bricks of methamphetamine inside cabbages wrapped in green cellophane to evade detection during shipments of up to 300 packages at a time.

Officers watched Perez-Mondragon distribute drugs from 123 Deer Creek Court in Athens in November 2025 before serving a search warrant that yielded more than 100 kilograms of meth and multiple guns.

Perez-Mondragon remains detained under a federal immigration hold.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison under the Homeland Security Task Force, a joint multi-agency coalition involving the FBI, DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named additional co-conspirators who may face indictments or confirmed whether Mexican supplier Alicio Yanez-Pineda is in custody.

Officials also have not released the scheduled trial dates for Perez-Mondragon.