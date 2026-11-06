Gov.-elect Bottoms announces 'Georgia's Promise' transition leaders

article

The Brief Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms unveiled her transition leadership team, named "Georgia's Promise," following her historic election victory in Georgia. Bottoms pledged statewide representation across Georgia and renewed her push to expand Medicaid despite potential federal funding cutbacks. Gov. Brian Kemp congratulated Bottoms on election night and promised full cooperation as transition teams work hand in hand.



Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced the leadership of her gubernatorial transition team, titled "Georgia's Promise," on Friday during a conference at the State Capitol after securing a historic election victory.

What we know:

Bottoms announced John King, a military veteran former City of Atlanta chief operating officer, will serve as the chief operating officer of Georgia's Promise.

The transition co-chairs include Home Depot founder Arthur Blank, former Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer, Carter Center board chair Jason Carter, affordable housing leader Carmen Chubb, SVP of Customer Service for Delta Airlines graduate Richard Cox, former state Rep. Jane Kidd, civic nonprofit leader Michelle Nunn, retired corporate executive Vicki Palmer, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry and former city equity official Rashad Taylor.

Honorary co-chairs include Lt. Gov.-elect Harold Jones, state House Democratic Leader Carolyn Hughley, Public Service Commissioner Peter Hubbard, state leader Philip Gelman and former state Rep. Calvin Smyre.

Keisha Lance Bottoms with her transition team at the State Capitol on November 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

Additional honorary co-chairs named are Thurbert Baker, Roy Barnes, David Burgess, Terry Coleman, Kathy Cox, Wyche Fowler, Joe Frank Harris, Pierre Howard, Alicia Johnson, Sam Nunn, Jon Ossoff, Tim Rowles, Mark Taylor, Michael Thurman, Raphael Warnock and Andrew Young.

She emphasized that appointments will include leaders from communities across Georgia rather than drawing solely from the capital city.

Campaign trail conversations underscored immediate economic concerns for families, according to Bottoms. She plans to center early executive actions on kitchen table issues, specifically affordability and expanding health care access.

Bottoms noted Georgia has left hundreds of millions of federal dollars on the table by refusing full Medicaid expansion.

Expanding the program remains a cornerstone goal, though she acknowledged that looming federal funding cuts could present obstacles for state leadership.

What they're saying:

Bottoms noted she spoke with Gov. Brian Kemp, who committed full administrative support to ensure an orderly transition.

"I've spoken with Governor Kemp, we had a very good conversation. He has offered to provide whatever resources and support that he can to make this a smooth and orderly transition," Bottoms said.

The outgoing governor pledged complete cooperation, and Bottoms said both teams will collaborate hand in hand throughout the transition period.

On her historic election, Bottoms reflected on the personal milestone.

"It is an honor to say the least," Bottoms said. "And my husband put it in context, he said there have been a lot of Black women in America over the course of history, and God has said, you get to be the first. I don't take that lightly. I believe that it is representative of just the best of who we all are, that in this place, the South, with our very rich history, that Georgia gets to break that barrier."

She also emphasized monitoring devastating floods across North Georgia in coordination with Kemp's administration and consulting experts on state data centers.

What we don't know:

Bottoms has not yet announced the full list of agency heads, senior transition staff, policy leads or additional co-chairs, which she indicated will roll out in coming days.

It remains unconfirmed whether Kemp will convene a special legislative session to address state budgetary priorities before the regular legislative term begins.

What's next:

Bottoms said her team will announce additional co-chairs, policy leads and senior staff across Georgia over the coming weeks leading into the January inauguration.

The transition team will consult national governors and state legislative leaders to navigate federal reductions and set the upcoming state budget.