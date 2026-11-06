North Georgia flooding triggers TRICARE pharmacy waivers

The Brief TRICARE authorized emergency prescription refills for military families in four North Georgia counties affected by severe flooding. Beneficiaries in Fannin, Gilmer, Murray and Union counties can get temporary refills through Nov. 15 at retail network pharmacies. Patients who need urgent medical treatment during the storm emergency do not need a doctor referral.



Military families facing flood conditions across North Georgia can now get emergency prescription refills through Nov. 15, defense officials announced Thursday.

What we know:

The Defense Health Agency authorized the temporary medication waivers for beneficiaries living in Fannin, Gilmer, Murray and Union counties.

The relief protocol runs through Nov. 15 to ensure residents do not lose access to essential medications while floodwaters threaten local communities.

Beneficiaries who need an emergency supply should bring their medication bottle directly to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy.

If the bottle was destroyed or washed away in the flooding, patients can call Express Scripts, Inc. at 1-877-363-1303 or ask a local retail network pharmacist for help.

What you can do:

Patients should visit the original pharmacy where the prescription was filled whenever possible, according to health officials.

If a retail chain filled the medicine, any sister store in that chain can dispense the refill.

Doctors can also phone in brand-new orders to any network location if patients reach them, officials noted.

Beneficiaries can look up active open locations through the online Express Scripts network pharmacy locator or check the Express Scripts weather notices page for storm updates.

All beneficiaries other than active duty service members can visit any authorized urgent care center or doctor without a referral if their normal doctor cannot practice because of the storm.

Anyone experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency should call 911 or visit the closest emergency room immediately.

What we don't know:

Defense officials did not announce whether the temporary waiver will be extended past Nov. 15 if local floodwaters continue to rise.

Emergency authorities have not yet released estimates on the total number of damaged medical facilities across North Georgia.