Vehicle crashes into school building off Lavista Road in DeKalb

The Brief A vehicle crashed into a building at Torah Day School of Atlanta off Lavista Road in DeKalb County on Friday morning. Emergency medical crews and firefighters responded to the scene, but authorities reported no injuries from the crash. School staff members rerouted morning drop-off traffic while regular vehicle flow along Lavista Road remained unaffected.



A driver crashed a Jeep into a school building off Lavista Road in DeKalb County on Friday morning, causing property damage but no reported injuries.

What we know:

A gray Jeep crashed directly into a building on the campus of Torah Day School of Atlanta.

The school sits back from Lavista Road near the Toco Hills area.

Emergency medical personnel and fire crews arrived quickly at the campus before clearing the location a short time later.

A person on the scene was seen removing belongings from the Jeep.

Officials confirmed that nobody was hurt during the incident.

Caution tape was set up around the impact area and parents were redirected through alternate parking and drop-off paths.

The collision had a limited effect on morning operations and did not disrupt normal traffic along Lavista Road.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or confirmed the official cause of the crash.

Investigators have not disclosed whether any mechanical problems, medical issues or weather conditions contributed to the collision.