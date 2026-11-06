Flooding washes out bridge, closes roads across Gilmer County

The Brief Dangerous floodwaters tore through Gilmer County, washing out roads, destroying culverts and collapsing a bridge. Heavy rainfall from Wednesday night damaged at least 18 roadway locations across the county, leaving hidden erosion hazards under pavement. County repair crews and emergency personnel are working to assess widespread damage while officials urge drivers to avoid all flooded streets.



Heavy rainfall and raging floodwaters washed out roads, collapsed culverts and destroyed a bridge across Gilmer County, prompting emergency officials to urge drivers to use extreme caution Friday.

What we know:

Torrential rains that battered north Georgia on Wednesday night caused widespread destruction, leaving at least 18 road locations damaged by rushing runoff, clogged infrastructure and structural failures across Gilmer County.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office reported significant structural damage throughout the region, including a bridge washed out at the end of Zion Hill Road and a washed-out roadway at Conasauga Road and Shakerag Road.

By the numbers:

County officials identified damage across 18 distinct sites:

Cowboy Trail (246): Culvert and headwall washed out

White Cliff Drive: Culvert washed out

Zion Hill Road: Bridge washed out at the end of the road

Conasauga Road and Shakerag Road: Road washed out

Bushy Head Road: Culvert washed out

Rodgers Creek Road at Candy Lane: Culvert washed out

John Waters Road: Culvert washed out

Lucius Road: Washout at pipe

Goose Island Road: Tree debris

Harper Valley Road: Pipe washed out

West Mountaintown Trail: Culvert washed out

Rock Creek Road: Culverts clogged

Chopped Oak Road: Road damaged by runoff

Gates Chapel Road at Hills Lake Road: Culvert clogged

Old Flat Branch Road at Scott Hollow Road: Culvert washed out on the right with erosion underneath

Parks Road: Washout at culvert

Flag Pole Road at Chopped Oak Road: Culvert clogged

Dale Valley Lane: Gravel needed

What you can do:

Motorists shouldn't attempt to drive across washed-out sections of road, steer around safety barricades or traverse standing water.

Underlying ground erosion can hollow out roadbeds beneath asphalt where drivers cannot see it, creating sudden collapse hazards.

Anyone facing an immediate emergency should call 911, while non-emergency hazards and road issues can be reported to Gilmer County Dispatch at 706-635-8911.

What we don't know:

Emergency personnel have not confirmed how long countywide repairs will take or when affected routes will safely reopen to regular traffic.

Officials also noted that the current list of 18 damaged sites may not cover every compromised roadway across Gilmer County as field inspections continue.

What they're saying:

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office praised county crews working long hours to stabilize roads and protect residents following the storm.

"A big thank you to the Gilmer County Road Department and Gilmer County EMA for their hard work and continued efforts to assess damage, address hazardous conditions, and keep our community safe!" the sheriff's office said.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as our community works through the aftermath of the storms," the agency added. "Please allow crews room to work and use alternate routes where necessary."