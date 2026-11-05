Suwanee missing person: Gwinnett police search for Robert Grissom, 81
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police officers are asking the community for urgent assistance as they search for 81-year-old Robert Grissom, who disappeared Thursday afternoon from his home in Suwanee.
Gwinnett County search underway
What we know:
Grissom was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 200 block of Rutlidge Park Lane in Suwanee. He was wearing eyeglasses, a white long-sleeved shirt with a blue T-shirt over it, black pants and black shoes.
Officers expressed deep concern for Grissom's safety following his disappearance from the neighborhood.
Disappearance details remain limited
What we don't know:
Investigators have not disclosed whether Grissom left his home on foot or in a vehicle. Authorities have also not shared whether the 81-year-old lives with any medical conditions or cognitive impairments that could put him in greater danger.
Police request public help
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Grissom or has information about where he might be should immediately contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700. Officers urge residents in the surrounding Suwanee area to check security cameras or keep an eye out along neighborhood roads.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Cpl. Angela Carter, public information officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department, who distributed details and photographs.