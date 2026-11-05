Suwanee missing person: Gwinnett police search for Robert Grissom, 81

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The Brief Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help finding Robert Grissom, 81, who was reported missing in Suwanee. Grissom was last seen Thursday afternoon at his home along the 200 block of Rutlidge Park Lane wearing layered shirts. Anyone with information on his location is urged to immediately call Gwinnett County police investigators at 770-513-5700.



Gwinnett County police officers are asking the community for urgent assistance as they search for 81-year-old Robert Grissom, who disappeared Thursday afternoon from his home in Suwanee.

Gwinnett County search underway

What we know:

Grissom was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 200 block of Rutlidge Park Lane in Suwanee. He was wearing eyeglasses, a white long-sleeved shirt with a blue T-shirt over it, black pants and black shoes.

Officers expressed deep concern for Grissom's safety following his disappearance from the neighborhood.

Disappearance details remain limited

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed whether Grissom left his home on foot or in a vehicle. Authorities have also not shared whether the 81-year-old lives with any medical conditions or cognitive impairments that could put him in greater danger.

Police request public help

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Grissom or has information about where he might be should immediately contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700. Officers urge residents in the surrounding Suwanee area to check security cameras or keep an eye out along neighborhood roads.