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Suwanee missing person: Gwinnett police search for Robert Grissom, 81

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County
Published November 5, 2026 9:57 PM EST
Published November 5, 2026 9:57 PM EST
article

Robert Grissom (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The Brief

    • Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help finding Robert Grissom, 81, who was reported missing in Suwanee. 
    • Grissom was last seen Thursday afternoon at his home along the 200 block of Rutlidge Park Lane wearing layered shirts. 
    • Anyone with information on his location is urged to immediately call Gwinnett County police investigators at 770-513-5700. 

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police officers are asking the community for urgent assistance as they search for 81-year-old Robert Grissom, who disappeared Thursday afternoon from his home in Suwanee. 

Gwinnett County search underway

What we know:

Grissom was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 200 block of Rutlidge Park Lane in Suwanee. He was wearing eyeglasses, a white long-sleeved shirt with a blue T-shirt over it, black pants and black shoes. 

Officers expressed deep concern for Grissom's safety following his disappearance from the neighborhood. 

Disappearance details remain limited

What we don't know:

 Investigators have not disclosed whether Grissom left his home on foot or in a vehicle. Authorities have also not shared whether the 81-year-old lives with any medical conditions or cognitive impairments that could put him in greater danger. 

Police request public help

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Grissom or has information about where he might be should immediately contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700. Officers urge residents in the surrounding Suwanee area to check security cameras or keep an eye out along neighborhood roads. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Cpl. Angela Carter, public information officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department, who distributed details and photographs. 

Gwinnett CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety