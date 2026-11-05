Lamar County arrest: Man charged with child pornography

The Brief Lamar County investigators arrested a 21-year-old man on an electronic child pornography charge following a tip from the FBI. Sheriff Brad White confirmed the criminal investigation did not involve any local public schools or enrolled students. Deputies took the suspect into custody directly from his job after reviewing allegations of illicit online communications with a child.



Investigators arrested a 21-year-old man on child pornography charges, but the probe never involved local classrooms or enrolled students, according to the Lamar County Sheriff's Office.

Lamar County Sheriff's statement

What we know:

Sheriff Brad White issued a public statement clarifying that the FBI did not conduct an investigation involving the Lamar County School System.

The agency opened the case after receiving a complaint through the FBI tip line regarding a 21-year-old man communicating electronically with an underage girl.

Workplace arrest follows inquiry

Timeline:

After receiving the report, Lamar County investigators launched an inquiry and located the man at his job.

Deputies took him into custody at his workplace, conducted an interview, and officially charged him with electronic child pornography.

Local schools uninvolved

Local perspective:

Authorities stressed that the victim in the case was not a student enrolled in the Lamar County School System.

The sheriff's office said the clarification was necessary to combat misinformation, protect the school district's reputation, and reassure families about child safety.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the 21-year-old suspect or specific details regarding his place of employment.

Officials have also not disclosed the exact dates of the messages or when the suspect will make his initial court appearance.

Agency investigation priority

What they're saying:

"The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to thoroughly investigating allegations involving the exploitation of minors and ensuring that accurate, factual information is communicated to our community," White said.