Georgia police charge Athens suspect with obscene internet contact

The Brief Athens police arrested a 38-year-old man for obscene internet contact with a minor following an investigation into online exploitation. Authorities executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence after teaming up with Alabama investigators and federal agents. Christopher Flick remains in custody at the Clarke County Jail as detectives appeal to the public for more details.



Police took a Georgia man into custody this week on a child exploitation charge following an investigation that spanned across state lines.

Investigators booked 38-year-old Christopher Flick into the Clarke County Jail on Monday after examining his online activities.

Athens police investigate suspect

What we know:

Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department served a search warrant Tuesday at Flick's Athens home. The action followed his arrest Monday, when police charged him with one count of obscene internet contact with a minor.

Federal and regional authorities stepped in to support local law enforcement during the operation. The Dale County Sheriff's Office in Alabama, the U.S. Secret Service, and a Barrow County Sheriff's Office electronic detection K9 assisted detectives in the case.

Exploitation investigation details undisclosed

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the identity or location of the minor involved in the investigation.

Police have also not revealed what specific evidence officers uncovered during the search of the residence.

Special victims unit steps in

The backstory:

The case began earlier this year when the department's Special Victims Unit launched an inquiry alongside Alabama deputies. The team probed Flick's digital footprint regarding the suspected exploitation of an underage victim.

The local unit operates as a partner in the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The U.S. Department of Justice established the federal initiative to stop predators targeting youth and halt the distribution of abuse material.

Police request public help

What you can do:

Detectives consider the case an open inquiry and want to speak with anyone who has additional information. The public can reach Detective Dara Shapland by calling 762-400-7198 or emailing dara.shapland@accgov.com.

Citizens reporting other suspected child abuse cases can submit anonymous tips to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting gbi.georgia.gov, using the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or filing a report at Cybertipline.org.