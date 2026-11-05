Why longtime district attorney Lee Darragh is stepping down

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The Brief Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh announced his immediate resignation in a letter sent to Gov. Brian Kemp. Chief Assistant Jennifer Bagwell stepped into the role of acting district attorney and confirmed she plans to run for election. Darragh leaves the post serving Hall and Dawson counties after four decades of legal practice and over 20 years leading the office.



Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh resigned from his position on Thursday after serving more than two decades as the top prosecutor for Hall and Dawson counties.

Prosecutor announces departure

The backstory:

Darragh submitted his official departure notice in a letter addressed to Gov. Brian Kemp. In the letter, Darragh noted he has practiced law for 48 years and called his time leading the circuit his greatest professional honor.

"More than a job, this has been a calling to help others and serve them as I have served God and my family," Darragh wrote. "My record will serve as its own testament to the good I have tried to do even as I have decided to not seek office again."

Office transition moves forward

What they're saying:

Acting District Attorney Jennifer Bagwell took over leadership of the circuit and confirmed she intends to seek election to the seat permanently. Bagwell praised her longtime colleague while reassuring the community that prosecution operations will remain steady.

"I have proudly worked alongside Mr. Darragh for 30 years," Bagwell said in a statement. "I want to assure the citizens of Hall and Dawson Counties that our office continues to seek justice with fairness and integrity."

Prosecutorial track record

By the numbers:

Bagwell has served prosecutors in the Northeastern Judicial Circuit since 1996. During her career, she handled more than 4,000 felony cases and litigated over 80 jury trials to verdict in Superior Court.

She has also argued 75 appellate matters without a single reversal of a felony conviction. Darragh spent over 20 years in the position of district attorney.

Leadership plans ahead

What's next:

Darragh confirmed he will assist state and local officials to ensure a smooth transition of operations. He sent copies of his resignation to Pete Skandalakis with the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia.

Kemp has not yet announced an official timeline regarding an interim appointment for the remainder of the term.