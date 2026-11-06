Giant pandas debut Friday at Zoo Atlanta inside upgraded habitat

The Brief Giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang make their public debut at Zoo Atlanta inside the newly upgraded Arthur M. Blank Panda Grove. Visitors can distinguish the pair by Fu Shuang’s round face and Ping Ping’s larger build with a nose bridge pattern. The habitat debut follows a $6 million expansion made possible through Robert W. Woodruff Foundation support.



Giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang are making their public debut Friday morning at Zoo Atlanta inside an upgraded $6 million habitat.

What we know:

An opening ceremony kicks off at 8 a.m. at Arthur M. Blank Panda Grove ahead of general public admission at 10:30 a.m.

Zoo Atlanta is now one of three U.S. zoos with giant pandas and stands as the only facility housing the species across the Southeast.

Both animals arrived from China in October and completed a mandatory quarantine period before entering public view.'

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The pair was born at a Chinese breeding facility in 2020 and will reside in Atlanta for the next 10 years under a partnership with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

This arrival marks a new conservation chapter after four previous pandas departed in 2024 following the expiration of an initial 25-year loan agreement.

What you can do:

Staff members shared clear guidance to help guests distinguish the two bears upon arrival.

"Fu Shuang has a round face with a ridge of fur between her ears that frames her face. Ping Ping is noticeably larger than Fu Shuang and has a ‘Y’ down the bridge of his nose," the Panda Care Team said.

Guests can search for additional individual traits while exploring the new habitat.

By the numbers:

A $6 million renovation transformed the facility through a major grant provided by the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.

Upgrades include expanded dayrooms, individual pools and dedicated climbing structures designed to advance animal wellbeing.

Outside spaces feature updated outdoor habitats alongside new water fixtures and a central sculpture.

The backstory:

The grove takes its name from Arthur M. Blank to recognize his continuous backing of giant panda efforts in Atlanta.

Blank supported the original conservation program when pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yang first arrived in 1999.

The original conservation center previously carried his family foundation's name to honor that foundational investment.

What we don't know:

Zoo officials have not yet announced specific daily feeding demonstration schedules or future breeding timelines for the young pair.