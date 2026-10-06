Zoo Atlanta announces debut date for Panda Grove

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The Brief Zoo Atlanta will open its renovated giant panda habitat, named the Arthur M. Blank Panda Grove, on Friday, Nov. 6. The updated $6 million habitat features expanded dayrooms, new climbing structures and upgraded outdoor spaces for pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang. Renovations were funded by a grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, building on decades of local philanthropic support for the zoo.



Zoo Atlanta will unveil its newly renovated giant panda habitat, the Arthur M. Blank Panda Grove, on Friday, Nov. 6, welcoming public visitors to meet new pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang.

What we know:

Zoo Atlanta announced that its upgraded giant panda exhibit will officially open to guests on Friday, Nov. 6, featuring expanded dayrooms and upgraded outdoor habitats.

The $6 million renovation added climbing structures and individual pools to each dayroom to enhance animal wellbeing, alongside new water features and a central sculpture.

The project was made possible through a grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.

The new habitat name honors Arthur Blank's long-standing backing of the giant panda program, which began in 1999 with original pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yang.

The original conservation center also bore his family foundation's name in recognition of that initial investment.

"Members and guests who recall the original giant panda habitat will know immediately upon entry that they are in for an entirely new experience," Raymond B. King, president and CEO of Zoo Atlanta, said.

Arthur M. Blank noted that the grove will give generations of visitors the chance to experience giant pandas up close while advancing global conservation research.

What you can do:

Community members and panda fans can support the care team directly by purchasing hand-selected items from an official online wishlist.

Items bought from the list ship directly to the zoo to help care for Ping Ping and Fu Shuang.

What we don't know:

Zoo officials have not yet released the specific modified operating hours for the delayed opening planned on Friday, Nov. 6.

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