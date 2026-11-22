Image 1 of 2 ▼ A suspect wanted for an aggravated assault outside an Atlanta fire station on August 25, 2025. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief Atlanta police are asking the public to help identify a suspect known as "Truck" following a daytime assault on Lakewood Avenue SE. Investigators say a woman suffered a cut to her forehead during the Aug. 25 attack near Atlanta Fire Station 2. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are searching for a suspect known as "Truck" after a woman and her friend were attacked near a southeast Atlanta fire station earlier this year.

What we know:

Investigators with the department's aggravated assault unit released photos of the suspect, asking the public to help identify him.

Officers responded to a call about an injured person at 1700 Lakewood Ave. SE, the location of Fire Station 2, around 10:48 a.m. on Aug. 25.

When police arrived, they met with a woman who had a cut on her forehead.

The victim told officers that she and her friend had been assaulted by someone they knew as "Truck."

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect's legal name or details about what led up to the confrontation.

Investigators also have not confirmed whether the victim's friend was injured during the incident or if the victim needed hospital treatment.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect in the photos can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

You can submit a tip through any of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477.\

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org.

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

Text CSGA to 738477.