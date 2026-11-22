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The Brief Officials have launched a verified fundraiser to help families in Ellijay recover from the devastating Eagle Mountain Campground fire. Gilmer County authorities are warning residents to watch out for social media scammers impersonating legitimate relief organizations. The American Red Cross has closed its emergency shelter on South Main Street, though phone assistance remains available for victims.



Local officials and faith leaders in Gilmer County are warning residents to beware of donation scams while launching an official relief fund for families impacted by the Eagle Mountain Campground fire.

What we know:

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office and Gilmer County Emergency Management announced the official fundraiser Sunday in partnership with the Coosawattee River Resort Association and Hope Lutheran Church of Gilmer County.

The Coosawattee River Resort Association and Hope Lutheran Church established an official GoFundMe page to pay for temporary housing, clothing, food, and other basic needs.

Click here to see the GoFundMe.

ORIGINAL STORY: 17 camper trailers, 4 buildings destroyed in Ellijay wildfire

Officials noted that the link shared by the sheriff's office is the only verified GoFundMe endorsed by the resort association and the church for this recovery effort.

Community members can also drop off new, unused supplies in designated boxes under the covered drive at Hope Lutheran Church, located at 3295 Old Hwy 5 S in Ellijay.

Requested items include clothing, shoes, coats, toiletries, nonperishable food, bottled water, blankets, household essentials, and pet supplies.

Why you should care:

Authorities are urging donors to verify links before sending money, warning that scammers often exploit tragedies to steal from generous residents.

"Be VERY vigilant about other fundraising posts, donation links, and requests for money circulating on social media," the sheriff's office stated. "Scammers can create convincing pages, impersonate legitimate organizations, and even use photos from the actual fire to make their requests appear legitimate."

Officials advised residents not to click suspicious links, send money to unfamiliar accounts, or share unverified fundraisers online.

What's next:

The American Red Cross closed its emergency shelter at 1561 S. Main St. in Ellijay on Sunday afternoon following the weekend wildfire.

"While the shelter has closed, our commitment to those affected remains strong," the organization said in a statement.

Anyone impacted by the fire who still needs assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.