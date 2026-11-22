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The Brief An intense conversation between a couple in the Bobby Dodd Stadium stands stole the spotlight during Georgia Tech's 50-29 loss to Wake Forest in Midtown Atlanta. ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer narrated the viral crowd moment on air before cameras caught the pair sharing a kiss. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 3-8 on the season after giving up 607 total yards to the No. 10 Demon Deacons.



While No. 10 Wake Forest ran away with a 50-29 victory over Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium, ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer turned a tense exchange between a couple in the Midtown Atlanta stands into the focal point.

What we know:

With Wake Forest leading by 28 points and 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Week 12 matchup, ESPN cameras zoomed in on a young man and woman locked in a serious discussion in the crowd. Palmer, who hosts "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," narrated the moment alongside play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, USA TODAY reported.

"He is locked in. He is holding her to court right now," Palmer said during the broadcast. "He wants an answer and he’s not leaving. They are in each other’s personal space. He’s not happy with whatever she just told him."

The man kept a gloomy expression while the woman spoke and frowned at one point, leading Palmer to offer a grim prediction.

"This is one of those moments where you say ‘I’m sorry. Please take a moment and say your goodbyes,’" Palmer said, according to USA TODAY.

Despite Palmer's breakup forecast, the tense moment ended on a romantic note. ESPN cameras later panned back to the stands and showed the couple kissing.

By the numbers:

Georgia Tech could not match the couple's happy ending on the field, falling to 3-8 overall for its fifth loss in six games. Coach Brent Key's defense surrendered 607 total yards and 8.7 yards per play while the Yellow Jackets finished with 389 yards of offense.