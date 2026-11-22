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The Brief A boil water advisory is underway in Lithia Springs following a water main break early Sunday morning. Officials warn that low water pressure in the system creates a potential health hazard from microbial contamination. Residents must boil tap water for one minute or use bottled water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth until testing determines there is no longer a health concern.



A water main break in Lithia Springs prompted the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority to issue a boil water advisory at 1:12 a.m. Sunday, affecting residents experiencing water outages or low pressure.

Lithia Springs water advisory

What we know:

The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority issued the public notification out of an abundance of caution after a main break disrupted water supplies and caused system pressure to drop to very low levels. Without positive pressure in the lines, officials said a potential health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination.

Customers who experienced water outages or low pressure must use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking and preparing food. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, residents should also use boiled or bottled water for brushing teeth, washing food, preparing baby formula, making ice and giving water to pets.

Boiling water and other safety steps

What you can do:

To properly disinfect tap water, officials instruct customers to heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container, continue heating it for one minute once it begins to boil and then remove it from the heat source to cool before use. Other household activities, such as washing clothes and dishes, can be done without boiling tap water if done properly, with complete guidance available on the CDC's website.

Once the advisory is lifted, customers must flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using the water for drinking or food preparation. Anyone with questions regarding the advisory can contact customer service at 770-920-3823.

Testing timeline

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how long the repairs will take or exactly when the boil water advisory will be lifted. The authority stated the notice remains in effect until staff complete the appropriate testing to ensure there is no longer a public health concern, at which point customers will be notified immediately.