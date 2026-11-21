The Brief Omega Private Academy closure in Douglasville left parents scrambling Thursday evening after the school abruptly shut down following a franchise dispute. Roughly 70% to 80% of the 100 kindergarten through 12th-grade students have special needs and rely on state scholarships. Teachers reported missing paychecks since September, though educators pledged to help students finish the school year without pay.



Parents of roughly 100 students at Omega Private Academy in Douglasville are scrambling to find new classrooms after the private school abruptly shut its doors Thursday evening amid a legal dispute between franchise operators and the corporate parent company.

Omega Private Academy closure

What we know:

Families learned about the immediate shutdown when they arrived to pick up their children after school on Thursday, according to school staff. The Douglasville campus serves about 100 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and staff estimate that 70% to 80% of those students have special needs.

According to staff, the closure stems from a legal dispute between the local owner-operator of schools in Douglasville and Acworth and Omega Learning, the corporate franchising company. In an email sent to parents, the franchisor stated that franchise owner JJA Academic Adventures LLC failed to fix "serious operational and contractual defaults," prompting the company to terminate the franchise agreement in October.

The corporate email noted that the two parties could not reach terms on an ownership transition. Company officials advised parents to contact the independent owner-operators directly for tuition refunds while the franchisor evaluates next steps.

Special needs families face disruption

What they're saying:

Parent Jessica Simms said her family remains in shock after speaking directly with educators at the school about alleged financial mismanagement.

"We came in and the teachers were very honest with us," Simms said. "They let us know that the funding had not been allocated properly by the owners of the franchise. And, the building was behind by $50,000 in rent and the payments for the franchise were behind. And the special needs scholarships had not been allocated properly and the teachers had not been paid for seven months."

Simms' daughter, Haven, is autistic and attends the academy using a state special needs scholarship, a funding source Simms said many families at the school depend on. When Haven enrolled three years ago, she could barely speak to anyone, but she is now a ninth-grade student council member who thrives on individualized instruction.

"I will miss, like, my teachers in the way they taught. The way they taught each student, how they helped each student one on one if they needed it," Haven Simms said.

Jessica Simms expressed concern that transitioning Haven back into a traditional public school environment could cause her to regress academically and socially.

Teacher Crystal Lazenby said the missed paychecks have forced educators into an impossible position between their dedication to students and supporting their own households.

"There's a phrase that people always say that teachers are in it for the passion, not for the pay, and that's cute. But that's not always the case," Lazenby said. "Because we do this for the passion, these are our callings. Like we know that as little kids, we're the ones playing with our dolls or teaching the classes as little kids. So this is genuinely who we are, but at the end of the day, the economy demands that we have to pay our bills. And so, if we don't have the money to do that, it makes it a very difficult space to decide: Do you choose what you know you were born to do, or to survive and take care of your family?"

Unpaid teachers pledge ongoing support

The other side:

One teacher told reporters the academic year began normally before payroll disruptions hit in September, leaving educators with missed checks or partial payments. Lazenby said balancing her dedication to her students with her own livelihood has been difficult, especially since public schools have limited capacity for students with complex conditions.

"Some of our students have physical disabilities. Some of our students have cognitive disabilities or impairments. Like I say, neurodivergent. And when you look at that, that's autism, this ADHD, dyscalculia. That's all of these things that the public schools ….can only do so much to help," Lazenby said.

Despite the payroll issues, Lazenby said she and her colleagues are committed to helping families secure new educational placements and want to continue teaching the students through at least the end of the school year, even without pay. In its email to parents, the corporate franchisor acknowledged it was aware teachers had not been paid in the weeks leading up to the shutdown.

Franchise response and refund timeline

What we don't know:

Neither the corporate franchising company behind Omega Learning nor the independent franchise owners, JJA Academic Adventures LLC, have responded to requests for comment regarding the unpaid wages, missing scholarship funds or unpaid rent.

Officials have also not confirmed whether the sister campus in Acworth remains open or how parents can recover state special needs scholarship funds.

Alternative school placement efforts

What's next:

Teachers and parents are working to locate alternative private or public school placements for displaced students as the corporate franchisor evaluates its next operational steps.