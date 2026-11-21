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The Brief An issue with a bridge header joint, not structural danger, prompted Saturday's emergency lane closures on I-285 southbound over the Chattahoochee River near South Cobb Drive, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Contractors are completing a temporary repair with multiple lanes still blocked, and GDOT expects all southbound lanes to reopen no later than 10 p.m. Saturday. A permanent, long-term fix is scheduled to begin in early December, while separate weekend bridge work continues nearby on I-285 eastbound at Powers Ferry Road.



An issue with a bridge header joint forced hours of emergency lane closures on Interstate 285 southbound in Smyrna on Saturday, according to state transportation officials.

I-285 southbound bridge closure

What we know:

Around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, GDOT shut down all southbound lanes of I-285 at State Route 280/South Cobb Drive and diverted traffic off the interstate onto South Cobb Drive after Smyrna police reported that the bridge crossing the Chattahoochee River had separated.

After crews inspected the span and reopened multiple lanes, leaving two right lanes blocked for emergency maintenance, GDOT issued a statement Saturday night clarifying that contractors identified an issue with a bridge header joint on the southbound bridge.

"While there is no structural danger to the bridge, the issue has potential to impact ride quality for motorists," GDOT said in its release.

Contractors are making a temporary repair Saturday night, and GDOT expects all southbound lanes to reopen no later than 10 p.m.

GDOT said contractors are scheduled to begin a long-term fix in early December.

Other weekend bridge work nearby

Dig deeper:

The emergency work adds to an already congested weekend for drivers along the Cobb and Fulton County line.

In a separate, scheduled project just a few miles away, GDOT crews closed the three right lanes of I-285 eastbound over the Chattahoochee River at Powers Ferry Road/Northside Drive (Exit 22) starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

Those eastbound lane closures are scheduled to stay in place until 5 a.m. Monday while crews repair the bridge's concrete overlay, edge beams, substructure and bridge joints. That $1.6 million preservation project is scheduled to wrap up in late fall 2027.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

GDOT has not said what caused the bridge header joint issue to develop Saturday afternoon.

Officials also have not announced exact dates or lane closure plans for the long-term repair scheduled to start in early December.

What you can do:

In the meantime, officials urged drivers to expect delays, reduce their speed and use caution through the work zone, and check real-time traffic conditions at 511ga.org or on the Georgia 511 app.