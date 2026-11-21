The Brief A fire tore through the attic and roof of a two-story townhome complex on East Ponce de Leon Avenue in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon, affecting nine units. One firefighter had a minor injury and was taken to a hospital to be checked out, while no residents were hurt. Officials have not yet determined how many people were displaced or what sparked the fire.



A fire tore through the roof of a townhome complex in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon, affecting nine units and leaving one firefighter with a minor injury, according to officials.

What we know:

Around 4:24 p.m. on Saturday, DeKalb County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Highland Village townhome complex at 3890 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were already burning through the roof. Officials said the fire had spread through the attic space before crews got there, affecting nine units in total.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

One firefighter had a minor injury and was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Fire officials said no residents were hurt.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet said how many residents were displaced by the fire.

Investigators also have not shared what caused the fire or detailed the extent of the damage inside the nine units.

It's unclear how the firefighter was hurt at this time.