The Brief A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the left shoulder in northwest Atlanta late on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers found the teenager on Gun Club Road NW around 11:34 a.m., though investigators located the crime scene nearby on Harwell Road NW. Police said the teen was awake and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, and detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.



A 17-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder in northwest Atlanta late Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Around 11:34 a.m. on Saturday, Atlanta police officers responded to a person shot call in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road NW.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the left shoulder. Police said the teen was awake and breathing before an ambulance took him to the hospital.

Investigators traced the crime scene to Crystal at Harwell apartments and townhomes, located at 1021 Harwell Road NW, where officers found multiple shell casings nearby.

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit responded to look into what happened.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the teenager's name or shared an update on his condition at the hospital.

Investigators also have not said what led up to the shooting, how the teen got from Harwell Road to Gun Club Road, or whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.