The Brief Atlanta police found a man who had been shot near the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Officers responded around 1:46 a.m. to eastbound Arthur Langford Parkway SW at Delowe Drive SW, where the man died at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near the scene of a two-vehicle crash along Arthur Langford Parkway SW early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Atlanta police responded to a report of a crash on eastbound Arthur Langford Parkway SW at Delowe Drive SW.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had crashed.

Officers then spotted a man near the crash scene who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity or age.

Investigators also have not said how the crash and the shooting are connected, whether anyone else was hurt, or whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.