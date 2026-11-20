The Brief Burglars smashed the front door of Jolene Jolene in Kirkwood early this morning. The suspects stole cash registers containing about $80 before an alarm scared them off, the owner said. There have been a string of similar burglaries reportedly hitting neighboring businesses.



A group of burglars targeted the popular women's sports bar Jolene Jolene early Friday morning, its owner says.

Atlanta police are searching for four people who smashed through the front door on Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, making off with $80 in petty cash.

"Almost 6 a.m., I got a phone call from our neighbors," owner Chelse Fishman said. "My door was shattered."

What we know:

Surveillance video shows four masked suspects casing the joint before smashing through the front door.

Two of them climbed through the hole where the window used to be while the others appeared to keep a lookout.

Inside, the two went directly behind the bar for the cash registers, fumbling around for a moment before the sound of the alarm appeared to scare them off.

Fishman says replacing the door cost about $700, and it was quickly fixed later in the day Friday in time for the Friday night crowd.

Timeline:

The break-in happened early Friday morning before 6 a.m..

The bar has only been at its current location on Hosea L. Williams Drive SE since April.

A few months ago, it became a popular spot to watch the WNBA playoffs.

Within the last few weeks, other businesses in the Kirkwood neighborhood have also been the target of burglaries.

"Sadly, I wasn't surprised just because in the past few weeks, there's been a string of these exact same things happening to our neighbors, Superica, Poor Hendrix, Fox Bros.," Fishman said. "So, I mean, I was sad. Of course, and worried about what I was going to find, but thankfully these guys were idiots and the alarm scared them off. They got away with some petty cash and that's about it."

Shards of glass were scattered all over the area early this morning following the incident.

Fishman says the break-in was a setback, but the community has shown its support in a big way.

What's next:

Atlanta Police are looking for the group of burglars.

Fishman said she wants to see more patrols and quicker response times.

Investigators have not confirmed a link between this burglary and any of the other recent break-ins mentioned by Fishman.