The Brief Carroll County authorities charged 21-year-old Jamarion McPherson with serious felonies after discovering child sexual abuse materials on his Dropbox account. Investigators found disturbing images on the suspect's cellphone that led them to identify a local Carroll County victim. McPherson faces 14 total felony counts, including statutory rape and child molestation, and remains in jail without bond.



A 21-year-old Carroll County man is being held without bond after investigators discovered child sexual abuse materials uploaded to his Dropbox account and identified a local victim on his cellphone.

Carroll County sheriff's office investigation

What we know:

Typically, suspects in this type of crime store illegal images on their own computer hard drives and encrypt the files to challenge law enforcement. However, authorities said Jamarion McPherson uploaded the materials to the cloud storage site Dropbox, which triggered a tip that launched an investigation.

Deputies identified McPherson through the Dropbox investigation and took out arrest warrants for the downloaded images. Investigators then obtained a search warrant for his cellphone, where they uncovered more disturbing images of children who live in Carroll County.

Ashley Hulsey statement on victim

What they're saying:

Ashley Hulsey, director of communications for Carroll County, explained how the digital evidence led deputies to a local child.

"I use Dropbox quite frequently, but this individual had downloaded multiple, multiple images of child pornography into his Dropbox," Hulsey said. "That led off a tip, then we started investigating and through the investigation we were able to identify Jamarian McPherson, who's a 21 year old from here in Carroll County. And throughout that process, we were to identify him and take arrest warrants out for those images that were downloaded on Dropbox We were able to get a search warrant for his cell phone and with that come a whole new set of charges."

When asked what investigators found on the device, Hulsey detailed the discovery of a local victim.

"We found very disturbing images of children that we were able to identify that are residents here in Carroll County also," Hulsey said. "And through that, we were to identify the victim and we were be able to bring hopefully justice for that victim."

Jamarion McPherson felony charges list

By the numbers:

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office charged McPherson with 14 total felony counts following the cellphone search:

Seven counts of sexual exploitation of children

One count of sexual battery

One count of statutory rape

One count of aggravated sodomy

One count of aggravated child molestation

One count of incest

One count of cruelty to children in the second degree

One count of child molestation

McPherson is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail without bond.

Questions in Carroll County

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline of when the tip was received or when McPherson was taken into custody. Authorities also have not released the age of the victim or details on when McPherson will make his first court appearance.