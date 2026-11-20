The Brief Rockdale County deputies found an elderly man and woman dead inside a home in the Lakeridge subdivision on Friday during a wellness check. Investigators believe the deaths were a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are withholding their names until their relatives are notified.



An elderly man and woman were found dead inside a Rockdale County home on Friday in what investigators believe was a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office went to a home in the Lakeridge subdivision on Friday to check on the people inside.

Once inside the home, deputies found an elderly man and woman dead, according to the agency.

Investigators believe the deaths stemmed from a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Authorities are holding off on releasing their names until family members are notified.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the exact ages of the man and woman, how they died or what prompted the wellness check in the first place.

Authorities also have not shared how the two were related.