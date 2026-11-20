The Brief Milton police shut down a stretch of Cogburn Road on Friday afternoon following a serious injury crash. The road is closed between the Webb Road intersection and Saint Francis School near North Park while officers investigate. Police expect crews to remain on the scene for the next several hours and are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.



A stretch of Cogburn Road in Milton is expected to remain closed for several hours Friday afternoon as police investigate a serious injury crash, according to authorities.

What we know:

The Milton Police Department said officers and emergency crews are on the scene of a serious injury crash on Cogburn Road.

Police closed the road between the Webb Road intersection and Saint Francis School near North Park.

In an afternoon update, the department said officers are investigating what caused the crash and expect to remain on the scene for the next several hours while they work to clear the roadway.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash, or shared details on the severity of the injuries.

Authorities also have not released details on what led up to the crash or given an exact time for when Cogburn Road will reopen.

What you can do:

Police are strongly urging drivers to avoid Cogburn Road between Webb Road and North Park, expect delays and use alternate routes while emergency crews continue their investigation.