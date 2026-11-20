The Brief As many as eight brush fires were reported at four locations in the Memorial Drive area. Fire officials said a suspect was taken into custody; police did not provide details. No injuries or building damage were reported, but a fence was burned.



A suspect was taken into custody after as many as eight brush fires broke out overnight at four locations in DeKalb County’s Memorial Drive area, fire officials said.

What we know:

The fires began around 11 to 11:30 p.m. and kept firefighters responding to calls for a couple of hours. DeKalb County police did not provide information about the reported arrest or suspect.

About 12 fire units battled the blazes. No injuries or damage to buildings were reported, though a fence was burned. Firefighters were still checking for hot spots around 5 a.m. at one location near Memorial Drive and Ray’s Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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